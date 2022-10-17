Pickcel's digital signage solutions have created a solemn impact on the hospitality and food service industries
Slowly but surely, we are witnessing a paradigm shift in service delivery. Hospitality and food services are just the beginning of potential beneficiaries.
From digital menu board to queue management system, Pickcel offers an end-to-end solution for hospitality & food service businesses.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickcel, the world's fastest-growing digital signage software brand, is helping the food and hospitality industry modernize and upgrade service delivery smoothly, seamlessly, and engagingly. Their software has transcended the Indian markets, helping both small & big F&B and hospitality businesses. "Our focus on hospitality began during the Covid-19 pandemic when this service industry faced an unprecedented challenge. Everything had to be delivered contactless," says Pickcel Co-founder & CTO Basudev Saha. "Even though digital signage solutions have been around for quite some time, social distancing pushed hotels and restaurants into rapidly adopting this technology, leaving behind apprehensions. What was stumbled upon by an unfortunate event turned out to be the next revolution of service delivery for many." Digital signage has provided flexibility and ease of information delivery in a smart, sophisticated manner and a class above traditional means. To top it off, it has broader real-world use cases beyond aesthetic appeal.
The luxury hotel chain JW Marriott in the Indian cities of Delhi and Chandigarh host many international tourists and frequent fliers. These hotels are frequently booked for conferences, business meetings, and town halls. Earlier, all communications, such as event schedules, conference room availabilities, and welcome messages, were carried out through easels and placards. Visitors would often pass by these boards without a second glance. Instead, they would hunt for a customer representative for this information, putting an unnecessary burden on human resources. Updating information on these signs was also tricky and time-consuming.
With Pickcel's solution, the hotel franchise enhanced its guests' experience and engagement in a meaningful way. They could use interactive digital boards to promote hotel amenities like the gym and spa, along with regional tourist attractions, to help tourists. Apart from this, they incorporated real-time flight schedules, which came in handy for those who live life on the go. This much-needed upgrade helped create a polished and professional brand image while improving customer service and engagement.
Ingenuity and a real-world problem-solving approach, paired with a drive to help businesses improve customer experiences, have been instrumental in Pickcel's success in the industry.
Mad & co., Pickcel's client and a QSR brand popularizing Bobba tea, is yet another case in point. The company was looking for an easy-to-adopt solution that grabbed eyeballs, educated customers on their products, and could be updated simultaneously throughout their outlets. With the help of Pickcel's signage software, they could display attractive deals and their menu on a giant high-definition video wall display. It made information delivery seamless, hassle-free, and captivated food lovers instantly.
A few advantages they noticed while using Pickcel's software include the following:
● It is cloud-based software, meaning any business can quickly scale up or down its digital signage network within seconds. There is no need for a prior elaborate IT infrastructure.
● Screens can be managed remotely using cloud service. The restaurant manager or any staff member with access can easily update the screen content whenever they like. The scheduling feature allows them to save time and change the content, at will, according to relevance.
● Access to a central platform from which the admin can manage thousands or more geographically-apart screens. It ensures flexibility, given the ability to show the same menu in different languages/currencies, and consistency — resto chains could launch wide-scale offers across different regions if required.
Pickcel's digital signage application supports multimedia content playback, allowing users to run images, videos, and dynamic live feeds, and interactive content simultaneously. The Pickcel software can be customized and integrated with food ordering apps at the restaurant to display live order status on screens. Drive-thru and QSRs frequently struggle with long lines of customers; these food service chains can use Pickcel's queue management solution to make the takeaway experience smoother. In hotels, the digital signage firm's visitor management system can allow guests to self-check in and checkout.
Pickcel's capstone offering, a digital menu board system, has more than one way to make food ordering a memorable affair. From mouthwatering visuals to QR code addition, Pickcel's menu app creates opportunities for restaurant businesses to leverage food aesthetics and automation for better sales. With the ability to add food service businesses can use various tags— 'Spicy,' 'Today's Special,' 'Sold Out,' 'Vegan'— to classify their offerings neatly.
Today, hundreds of screens across the globe employ Pickcel's software in countries like Canada, U.S.A, UK, South Korea , Singapore, Lebanon, and India. Brands like JW Marriott, Radisson, Aloft, CavinKare, Bernatello's, Pasta Night, Bamboo World Kitchen, Chavadi Cafe, and Black Coffee Atlanta have stood to gain, among others.
