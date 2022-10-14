Global Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2022”, the directory, mailing list, and other publishers market grew from $31.96 billion in 2021 to $32.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is expected to decline from $30.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -1.3%.

Key Trends In The Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market

Directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is currently experiencing significant transformations with the advent of new technologies. These are providing a multitude of new platforms to disseminate the content in innovative ways. Publishers of directories and mailing list have changed their distribution approaches by introducing digital offerings and services which can cater to the needs of the consumers.

Overview Of The Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Market

The directory, mailing list, and other publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that publish directories, mailing lists, and collections or compilations of fact. These establishments may publish directories and mailing lists in print or electronic form. The products are typically protected in their selection, arrangement, and/or presentation. Examples are lists of mailing addresses, telephone directories, directories of businesses, collections or compilations of proprietary drugs or legal case results, compilations of public records, etc.

Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Directory and Mailing List, Other Publishers

• By Platform: Traditional, Digital

• By Application: Residential, Business

• By Geography: The global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as QUAD/GRAPHICS INC., Hubert Burda Media, Axel Springer SE Thomson Reuters, Nielsen Holdings, YP Holdings LLC, Dex Media Inc., and Gannett.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides a directory, mailing list, and other publishers market overview. The market report analyzes directory, mailing list, and other publishers market forecast market size, directory, mailing list, and other publishers global market growth drivers, directory, mailing list, and other publishers global market segmentation, directory, mailing list, and other publishers market major players, directory, mailing list, and other publishers global market growth across geographies, and directory, mailing list, and other publishers global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



