Internet Search Portals Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate
The Business Research Company's Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2022”, the global internet search portals global market grew from $189 billion in 2021 to $222.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.60%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. According to the internet search portals market forecast, the market size is expected to increase to $387.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.90%. Further internet search portals market analysis indicates that rising mobile internet utilization is expected to fuel the market growth of during the forecast period.
Request A Sample Now To Gain A Better Understanding Of Internet Search Portals Market:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2191&type=smp
Key Trends In The Internet Search Portals Market
Joint ventures between online portals and new publishers are some of the key internet search portal market trends as news consumers are preferring online, mobile news over print news media. News publishers are suffering a deep decline in revenues with global digitalization and are facing challenges for survival. With this, conflicts between new publishers and online portals are also intensifying.
Overview Of The Internet Search Portals Market
The internet search portals market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that operate websites that provide a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. This industry includes internet search websites and covers other additional Internet services such as e-mail, connections to other websites, auctions, news, and other limited content and serves as a home base for internet users. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
Learn More On The Global Internet Search Portals Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-search-portals-global-market-report
Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
By Website: Operating Websites, Internet Search Websites, Others
By Application: Personal, Commercial
By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
By Geography: The global internet search portals market segmentation is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players in the internet search portals market are Google, Baidu, Inc., Softbank Group Corp., Naspers, Naver Corporation, Yandex N.V., Sogou, Inc., and Mail.Ru Group.
Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.
Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview the of internet search portals market. The market report analyzes internet search portals market size, internet search portals global market growth drivers, internet search portals market segments, internet search portals global market major players, internet search portals global market growth across geographies, and internet search portals global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The internet search portals global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
Not What You Were Looking For? Go Through Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-advertising-global-market-report
Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-publishing-and-content-streaming-global-market-report
E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecommerce-global-market-report
About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check Out Our:
TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC