Global Children And Young Adult Books Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Children And Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2022”, the global children and young adult books market size grew from $10.82 billion in 2021 to $11.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The children and young adult books market is expected to grow to $11.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.30%. The increase in the disposable income of consumers contributed to the children and the youth-adult books market growth. An increase in disposable income boosts consumer purchasing power and increases the probability of consumer spending in leisure activities including reading books.

Key Trends In The Children And Young Adult Books Market

Children and young adult books market trends include companies increasingly implementing personalized storybooks that allow inserting children's names, interests in the story. Most of the companies are publishing personalized bedtime storybooks.

Overview Of The Children And Young Adult Books Market

The children and young adult books market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing children and young adult books. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Children And Young Adult Books Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Print Book, Ebook, Audiobook

• By End-user: Children (2 to 10 years), Adolescents (11 to 17 years), Young adults (18 to 25 years)

• By Distribution Channel: Online distribution, Offline distribution

• By Geography: The global children and young adult books market segmentation is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the children and young adult books market are Hachette Book Group, Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, Phoenix Publishing House, Bonnier, China Publishing Group, De Agostini Editore, HarperCollins Publishers.

