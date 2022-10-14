Battery Materials Market Worth USD 60.61 Billion by 2027 | Battery Materials Industry CAGR 5.9%

Companies covered in battery materials market are NICHIA CORPORATION (Tokushima, Japan), NEI Corporation (Somerset, U.S.), TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, India), Targray Technology International (Quebec, Canada), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Tokyo, Japan), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Tokyo, Japan), Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd. (Shanghai, China), Kureha Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Asahi Kasei (Tokyo, Japan) and Other Key Players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery materials market size is expected to reach USD 60.61 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the favorable government regulations that promote the adoption of green energy sources that will favor the adoption of advanced battery materials across the globe. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 47.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Battery Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Others), By Material (Lithium-Ion {Cathode [LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO, LFP]), Anode [Artificial Graphite, Natural Graphite, Others], Electrolyte, Separator, Others, By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/battery-material-market-101074

Battery materials consist of several metals such as lithium, graphene, nickel, lead, coppers, manganese, and aluminum, among others. Additionally, it involves two types mainly cathode materials and anode materials. The cathode materials include lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt oxide, lithium manganese oxide, and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide. The anode materials are generally graphite.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 5.9 % 2027 Value Projection USD 60.61 Billion Base Year 2021 Battery Materials Market Size in 2019 USD 47.75 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Battery Materials Industry Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Favor Growth Backed by Favorable Government Policies to Adopt Clean Energy Sources

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Facility Expansion by Major Players to Develop Advanced Battery Products

The global battery materials market is fragmented by the presence of several major players that are focusing on expanding their facility to develop innovative battery materials to improve their efficiency and shelf life. The adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by key companies is further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Battery Material Industry:

NICHIA CORPORATION (Tokushima, Japan)

NEI Corporation (Somerset, U.S.)

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, India)

Targray Technology International (Quebec, Canada)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Tokyo, Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd. (Shanghai, China)

Kureha Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Asahi Kasei (Tokyo, Japan)

Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials (CSM) (Brussels, Belgium)

Other Key Players

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/battery-material-market-101074

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period.

It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain the market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

Industry Development

June 2020 – POSCO Chemical announced the expansion of its facility at Sejong to increase the capacity of production of anode materials. The expansion is expected to propel the production of battery materials by over 44 KT annually.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Promote Growth

The stringent government regulations to limit emission norms are propelling the demand for advanced electric vehicles. The EVs consist of battery materials such as Li-ion batteries that are stable and can be recharged several hundred times. Additionally, they possess high energy density, along with excellent voltage capacity, compared to other rechargeable batteries. Therefore, the increasing focus on developing energy-efficient automobiles by manufacturers is expected to contribute to the growth of the global battery materials market in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Consumer Spending on Electric Vehicles in Asia-Pacific to Favor Growth

Asia-Pacific stood at USD 18.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global battery materials market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising consumer spending on electric vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of advanced battery materials from automotive and electronics industries in countries such as Germany between 2020 and 2027.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/battery-material-market-101074

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Collaboration, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Battery Materials Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Battery Type (Value) Lithium-ion Lead Acid Others By Material (Value) Lithium-ion Cathode Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Lithium Nickel Manganese Oxide (NMC) Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA) Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Anode Artificial Graphite Natural Graphite Others Others By Application (Value) Lithium-ion Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Others Lead acid Automotive Industrial Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/battery-material-market-101074

Read Related Insights:

Lithium-ion Battery Market Size , Share and regional forecast 2022-2029

Diamond Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

Alkaline Battery Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: