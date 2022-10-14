Stronghold Digital Mining Provides Update on Previously Announced Debt Reduction and Favorable Mutual Termination of Northern Data Hosting Agreement

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) today provided an update on its previously announced agreement with NYDIG ABL LLC (“NYDIG”) and the Provident Bank (“BankProv”), to eliminate approximately $67 million in principal amount of debt outstanding (the “Debt”) under equipment financing agreements. Separately, the Company also announced its recent mutual termination and settlement of its data center hosting agreement. The Company believes that the settlement is materially beneficial to cash flow generation and operational flexibility. Stronghold has posted an investor presentation to its Investor Relations website to supplement this press release, which can be found in the Events and Presentations section.



NYDIG Equipment Financing Update

As previously disclosed on August 16, 2022, affiliates of Stronghold entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (“APA”) with NYDIG and BankProv to return approximately 26,000 Bitcoin mining rigs that served as collateral under equipment financing agreements (the “APA Collateral”) in exchange for the extinguishment of approximately $67 million of principal amount of debt outstanding. On September 30, 2022, Stronghold completed the sale of the initial three tranches of the APA Collateral to BankProv in exchange for the extinguishment of approximately $27 million of the Debt. On October 13, 2022, Stronghold completed the sale of three tranches of APA Collateral to NYDIG in exchange for the extinguishment of approximately $38 million of the Debt. As of October 13, 2022, approximately $65 million of the $67 million of Debt has been extinguished following the delivery of miners to NYDIG and BankProv between August 16, 2022 and October 12, 2022 pursuant to the APA. As of October 13, 2022, the Company has transferred to NYDIG and BankProv all of the approximately 26,000 Bitcoin mining rigs that served as collateral under the Debt except for approximately 500 Bitcoin mining rigs that are currently in the possession of U.S. Customs and Border Control in California. The Company expects these remaining miners to be released in the near future, after which, following an inspection period, the remaining approximately $2 million of Debt will be extinguished in accordance with the APA.

Favorable Northern Data Hosting Agreement Termination

On September 30, 2022, Stronghold entered into a Settlement Agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) with Northern Data PA LLC (“NDPA”) and 1277963 B.C. Ltd. (“Bitfield”, and together with NDPA, “Northern Data”) to mutually terminate the data center hosting agreement at the Company’s Scrubgrass plant. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement:

1) Stronghold will not pay any future profit share payments to Northern Data, which was expected to be 35% of miner revenue, net of a $0.027/kWh power cost. The Company estimates these payments were to be approximately $0.5 to $1.1 million per month until the halving in April of 2024 and approximately $10 to $25 million cumulatively through September 2024, which is based on the following assumptions: 1) Bitcoin price range of $17,500 to $30,000, 2) network hash rate of 250 EH/s through the halving in April 2024 and reduced by 35% thereafter, 3) approximately 1.33 EH/s of hash rate capacity, 4) average miner efficiency of 37 joules per terahash, and 5) miner uptime of 95%.



2) Stronghold to operate the approximately 50 MW of modular miner pods capable of hosting over 14,200 Bitcoin miners, equating to approximately 1.25 to 1.5 EH/s. The Company believes operating the miner pods will allow more flexibility to optimize profitability by either mining Bitcoin or selling power to the PJM power grid. In return for operating the pods, the Company will incur a de minimis $1,000 per year leasing expense.



3) Settlement Agreement eliminates the approximately $2.6 million accrued liability on Stronghold’s balance sheet as of June 30, 2022.



4) At the end of the two-year lease term, Stronghold has the option, but not the obligation, to purchase the Northern Data pods for between $2 million and $6 million, depending on prevailing hash price at time, net of up to $1.5 million in expenditures that the Company has the option, but not the obligation, to spend if it deems necessary in order to upgrade or maintain the pods.



5) Stronghold to pay Northern Data $4.5 million, of which the Company paid $2.5 million on October 3, 2022 and will pay an additional $1 million prior to October 31, 2022, and $1 million prior to November 30, 2022.



Management Commentary

“We are pleased to have closed on a significant portion of our debt restructuring with NYDIG and look forward to eliminating the small remaining piece of this debt in the near future. These closings continue our meaningful transition towards a deleveraged company that can either sell power to the grid or use its low cost self-generated power to mine for Bitcoin,” said Greg Beard, co-chairman and chief executive officer of Stronghold. “We are also satisfied with the settlement of our prior hosting agreement, which provides us with improved operational control of our Bitcoin operations and a material uplift to our cash flow generation over the next two years, as well as significant optionality. Overall, we believe that we continue to make significant progress towards improving our balance sheet, liquidity and cost structure to deliver shareholder value.”

