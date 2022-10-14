Submit Release
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Southern Energy Corp. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Southern Energy Corp. (“Southern”) (TSX-V: SOU; AIM: SOUC; OTCQX: SOUTF), a natural gas exploration and production company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Southern Energy Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Southern Energy Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SOUTF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, as this will make it easier for our U.S. investors to invest in Southern as we look to unlock shareholder value through our long-term development drilling program in Gwinville," commented Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern.

JWTT Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Southern Energy Corp.
Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. The company’s management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

 


