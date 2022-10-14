Goodfood Provides Strategic and Financial Update

/EIN News/ -- As part of the Project Blue Ocean drive to return to positive Adjusted EBITDA (1) and achieve long term profitable growth, Goodfood will be focusing its strategy on growing its brand through its weekly meal plans and add-ons while transitioning out of Goodfood On-Demand in order to maximize Adjusted EBITDA (1) and cash flow



Based on Management’s preliminary assessment, Blue-Ocean initiatives are expected to result in a non-cash impairment charge in the range of $45 to $50 million in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by asset consolidation and Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC) closures in Montreal and Toronto which will drive gross margin and selling, general and administrative cost improvements

Net sales in the fourth quarter ending September 3 rd are expected to be in the range of $50 to $51 million with an expected Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss in the range of ($2) to ($4) million dollars

are expected to be in the range of $50 to $51 million with an expected Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of ($2) to ($4) million dollars The Company entered into a tolerance letter with its lenders, limiting the availability of a portion of its credit facilities

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2022

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) today provided an update regarding Project Blue Ocean, its strategy and selected preliminary Fourth Quarter financial results.

Blue Ocean Update

As announced during the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, Goodfood embarked on a review of its operations and overall business to drive efficiencies and to form the basis for the path to positive cash flows and long-term profitable growth. Previously announced key initiatives such as a review of meal kit and add-ons pricing, reduction of ingredients sourced, and consolidation of sourcing and fulfilment operations, among others, were completed in the fourth quarter. In addition, similarly to the recent consolidation of our breakfast facility into our main production facility on the East Coast in Montreal, we simplified our Western operations by consolidating our British Columbia production facility into our Calgary facility. Together, our Montreal and Calgary facilities will serve the whole of Canada. These and other measures provided gross margin improvements. Combined with selling, general and administrative efficiencies also completed, such as the automation of customer service and headcount streamlining, Project Blue Ocean execution is expected to result in an Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss that is currently expected to be in the range of ($2) to ($4) million dollars for the latest quarter with a net sales base of approximately $50 to $51 million.

Strategy Update

With our primary objective of returning to a positive Adjusted EBITDA (1) position in the first half of 2023 and to achieve long term profitable growth, we concluded a strategic review of our Goodfood On-Demand delivery model including the MFCs. Since launch, we have shipped over 340,000 orders across Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, introducing thousands of Canadian to the Goodfood brand and product portfolio. While we are pleased with the progress we have made, looking forward, the operating investments necessary to bring 30-minute deliveries to an attractive level of profitability would require significant additional capital and operating expense investments. As a result, we are announcing that we have or will be closing all our MFCs and the shut down of our wider 30-minute on-demand offering. Our strategy going forward is centered on building the Goodfood brand through our weekly meal plans and add-ons nationally, providing an epic selection of Goodfood branded products, as well as increasing flexibility and access to our products over time. The result of this and the previously referenced initiatives have resulted in an expected fourth quarter non-cash impairment charge of $45 to $50 million based on Management’s preliminary assessment, with additional charges possible, along with improvements in gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA (1) and cash flows.

Available Credit Update

As a result of a breach of a covenant under our credit facilities in the fourth quarter, the Company entered into a tolerance letter with its lenders in the fourth quarter, which restricts us from using the revolver portion of the facilities, under which no amount is currently outstanding. At year-end, the Company had $38 million of cash and cash equivalents and no amounts drawn from the revolver. Goodfood is in the process of pursuing a revised credit facility arrangement. There can be no assurance as to such an arrangement being put in place and in a timely manner, or the terms of such an arrangement.

Conclusion

“Project Blue Ocean, through pricing, operational efficiencies, and SG&A consolidation, has been contributing to gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA (1) improvements. As we continue to execute on Project Blue Ocean, we are focused on growing our brand through our many loyal weekly meal plan customers, creating experiences that aim to spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet,” stated Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world-class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

Except where otherwise indicated, all amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

