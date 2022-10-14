Dengue Testing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Dengue Testing Market To Be Driven By Rising Awareness Campaigns In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dengue Testing Market Price, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dengue testing market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, end users and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/global-dengue-testing-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): 456.2 Million
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.63%
For the last several years, the global market for dengue testing has been rapidly expanding. The increase in dengue incidence has increased the need for diagnostic kits. Furthermore, increased research and development initiatives to produce highly sensitive and specific dengue diagnostic kits are projected to fuel market expansion. Better healthcare infrastructure and increased availability of diagnostic centres in emerging nations are likely to drive market expansion during the forecast period. Changes in climatic conditions, as well as a lack of cleanliness and effective wastewater management practices, are important factors contributing to a rise in dengue cases, driving up need for dengue testing.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Dengue testing examines if a person suffering from dengue-like symptoms has been infected with the dengue virus. Without lab testing, the infection is difficult to detect since symptoms may resemble those of other diseases, such as chikungunya infection.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/global-dengue-testing-market
The significant product types in the market are ELISA-based tests, RT-PCR based tests, and dengue IgG/IgM rapid test, among others. Hospitals and diagnostic centres, among others are the major end users of product in the industry.
Market Trends
Over the last several years, the general incidence of dengue fever, as well as the disease’s explosive outbreaks, has risen considerably. An increase in the number of public awareness programmes to educate people about the dangers of dengue fever, similarly, initiatives taken by the government and healthcare experts to reduce dengue transmission are likely to promote market growth throughout the projection period. ELISA kits outperform other testing methods in terms of sensitivity and performance. ELISA has become the preferred diagnostic method due to its great efficiency and sensitivity. Technological advances in ELISA platforms, such as robust test kits, given by many leading market participants, are driving market expansion.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Diasorin S.p.A., and InBios International, Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read more:
Europe Sesame Seed Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-sesame-seed-market
Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/frozen-fruits-and-vegetables-market
Hardware in the Loop Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hardware-in-the-loop-market
Heating Radiator Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/heating-radiator-market
Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
HIV Drugs Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hiv-drugs-maket
Industrial Wearable Devices Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-wearable-devices-market
Magnesium Silicate Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/magnesium-silicate-market
Medium Format Camera Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medium-format-camera-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ana john
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other