Media Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Media Global Market Report 2022”, the media market grew from $1,989.55 billion in 2021 to $2,219.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The media global market is expected to grow to $3,343.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. The rise in demand for VR content is expected to drive the market going forward.

Key Trends In The Media Market

As per TBRC’s media market research autonomous drones are becoming popular among mainstream and indie film and video makers as they enhance film viewing experience cost-effective, lightweight, and reduce risks associated with cranes and cable cams during filmmaking. Autonomous drones are flying gadgets equipped with multiple rotors, a built-in high-resolution camera, and algorithms for capturing videos and pictures. It offers a 360-degree experiential recording experience with minimum human intervention. They are used to capture aerial shots, taking footage and images without having a cameraman on an actual helicopter.

Overview Of The Media Market

The media market consists of sales of television and radio programs, motion pictures, digital content, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games, and publications by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and distribute television and radio programs, motion pictures, and commercials along with video and audio recordings, games, and publications. Examples of revenues are license fees, subscriptions, and payments for advertising.

Market Segmentation

By Type: TV And Radio Broadcasting, Film And Music, Information Services, Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media, Print Media, Cable and Other Subscription Programming

By Revenue Model: Subscription, Advertisement, Sponsorship, Others

By Application: Wired, Wireless

Subsegments Covered: Radio Broadcasting, Television Broadcasting, Music Recording, Film And Video, News Syndicates, Libraries And Archives, All Other Information Services, Social Media, Internet Search Portals, Digital Publishing And Content Streaming, Search Engine Optimization Services, Directory, Mailing List, And Other Publishers, Book Publishers, Newspaper & Magazines Publishers

By Geography: The global media market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Google, Facebook Inc., AT&T Inc., Netflix Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Apple, Tencent Holdings Co Ltd, CBS Corporation, Charter Communications Inc, and Sony Corp.

