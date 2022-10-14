Insights Into The Global Book Publishers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Book Publishers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Book Publishers Global Market Report 2022”, the book publishers market grew from $84.54 billion in 2021 to $88.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The book publishers market is expected to grow to $94.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.6%. Increasing consumer preference for digital versions is expected to significantly impact the growth of the market during this period.
Key Trends In The Book Publishers Market
Print-on-demand (POD) model is becoming popular among book publishers as it allows them to control printing and inventory costs. The Print on Demand (POD) model is characterized by printing the book only after an order is secured. Due to high publishing costs, writers and publishers are preferring to keep their work in digital form.
Overview Of The Book Publishers Market
The book publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing books. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Their products include atlases, religious books, school or university textbooks, encyclopedias, technical manuals, maps, and travel guides, in all cases except exclusive Internet publishing). The book publishers market is segmented into consumer books; educational books and religious books.
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Type: Consumer Books, Educational books, Religious Books
• By Readers' Age Group: Below 12 Years, 13 Years to 18 Years, Above 18 Years
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• Subsegments Covered: Fiction Books, Non-Fiction Books, Children and Young Adult Books
• By Geography: The global book publishers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, Lagardere SCA, Grupo Planeta, News Corporation, Scholastic Corporation, Pearson plc, Vivendi SA, CBS Corporation, Thomson Reuters, and Hubert Burda Media.
