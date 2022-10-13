Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,846 in the last 365 days.

The President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan consider the issue of promoting the Trans-Afghan Railway Project

UZBEKISTAN, October 13 - The President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan consider the issue of promoting the Trans-Afghan Railway Project

As part of the CICA Summit, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with a Pakistani delegation led by the Prime Minister of this country Shahbaz Shareef.

Issues of enhancing practical collaboration between the two countries under previously reached agreements were considered.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan Leaders called for the effective use of the existing potential and wide opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, investment, innovation, transport and communication, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The prospects for the implementation of the strategic project for the construction of the Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway were discussed in detail to promote a peaceful settlement and socio-economic development in Afghanistan.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan consider the issue of promoting the Trans-Afghan Railway Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.