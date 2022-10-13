UZBEKISTAN, October 13 - The President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan consider the issue of promoting the Trans-Afghan Railway Project

As part of the CICA Summit, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with a Pakistani delegation led by the Prime Minister of this country Shahbaz Shareef.

Issues of enhancing practical collaboration between the two countries under previously reached agreements were considered.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan Leaders called for the effective use of the existing potential and wide opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, investment, innovation, transport and communication, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The prospects for the implementation of the strategic project for the construction of the Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway were discussed in detail to promote a peaceful settlement and socio-economic development in Afghanistan.

Source: UzA