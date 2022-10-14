Insights Into The Global Autonomous Military Aircraft Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2022”, the global autonomous military aircraft market share is expected grow from $4.75 billion in 2021 to $5.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%. The growth in the autonomous military aircraft market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the autonomous military aircraft market forecast, the market size is expected to reach $6.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.60%. Increasing government funding on defense equipment such as autonomous military aircraft to enhance the efficiency in military operations boosts the demand for the market

Key Trends In The Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

Among the various autonomous military aircraft market trends, companies are making efforts to embed artificial intelligence (AI) and specialize in the development of software, including machine learning and AI that are core capabilities for these advanced systems. The ability of a system to decide on the most suitable action from sensor data input to fulfill the intent for operations by making guesses without human input can be achieved by AI technology. Through edge processing, aircraft do not have to send information to the cloud and thus may achieve greater performance, information security, and autonomy. U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is seeking to advance artificial intelligence technologies for individual and team aerial dogfighting tactics.

Overview Of The Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

The autonomous military aircraft market segmentation consists of sales of autonomous military aircraft which are guided autonomously from the ground, designed to attack surface targets with bombs or missiles and to destroy enemy targets in warfare. They carry sensors, target designators, offensive ordnance, and electronic transmitters among others.

• By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

• By Type: Fighter Aircrafts, Bombers, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Aircrafts, Airborne Early Warning Aircrafts, Others

• By Component: Flight Management Computers, Air Data Intertial Refernece Units, Sensors, Actuation Systems, Software, Intelligent Servos, Cameras, Radars and Transponders, Propulsion Systems

• By Geography: The global autonomous military aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the autonomous military aircraft market are Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corp, GE Aviation, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems, Dassault Aviation S.A., Denel Dynamics, Airbus SE, United Technologies Corporation.

Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of autonomous military aircraft global market. The market report analyzes autonomous military aircraft global market size, autonomous military aircraft global market growth drivers, autonomous military aircraft global market segments, autonomous military aircraft global market major players, autonomous military aircraft global market growth across geographies, and autonomous military aircraft market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

