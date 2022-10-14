Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Estimated To Grow At 22% Rate

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2022”, the antibody drug conjugates market size is expected to grow from $4.79 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antibody drug conjugates market is expected to reach $13.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22%. The antibody drug conjugates market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally.

Key Trends In The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Manufacturers of antibody drug conjugates are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business.

Overview Of The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of antibody-drug conjugates. Antibody-drug conjugates are complex engineered therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies, directed toward tumor-associated antigens, to which highly potent cytotoxic agents are attached using chemical linkers.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker, Drug/Toxin, Others

• By Application: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Tumor, Others

• By Product: Adcertis, Kadcyla, Others

• By Technology: Immunogen Technology, Seattle Genetics Technology, Immunomedics Technology, Others

• By End-User: Hospital, Clinics, Others

• By Geography: The global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Immunomedics Inc., Oxford BioTherapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Seattle GeneticsInc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbvie Inc. and Astellas Pharma/Agensys.

