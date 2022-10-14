Zatuchni & Associates Provides Legal Help to Wrongfully Terminated Employees in NJ

NJ's “at will” employment laws can get complicated, but Zatuchni & Associates have the experience and expertise for a successful, wrongful termination lawsuit.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s much to know about the legal do’s and don’ts and the legal rights and wrongs about wrongful termination in New Jersey.

“Losing a job can cause a tremendous amount of emotional and financial stress for an employee and their family,” says the respected David Zatuchni, founder and managing attorney of Zatuchni & Associates, Employment Lawyers. “Under New Jersey’s ‘at-will’ employment standard, employers have wide discretion in hiring and firing, and sometimes don’t need just cause to terminate an employee.

“But it’s crucially important to know that there are some reasons for which employers cannot fire an employee, and it could translate into just cause to bring a wrongful termination lawsuit.”

It’s wrongful termination when an employer fires or discharges an employee for a reason that violates contract rights or the employee’s rights under statutory law, or for a reason that is considered contrary to public policy.

David Zatuchni concedes that New Jersey’s employment laws can get complicated and, often confusing, especially for terminated workers. “Unless the employer made a specific promise about the length of employment in an employment contract, the employee can be fired or laid off at any time, with or without reason. Companies don’t always need to prove a good reason to terminate someone. According to the New Jersey law, employers have the right to fire at-will for various reasons, including seemingly frivolous, unfair situations.”

With much experience and New Jersey law expertise, Zatuchni emphasizes that there are strict limits on what employers can and cannot do, when it comes to termination.

Employers are prohibited from terminating a worker for an illegal reason, and several factors are cause to bring a wrongful termination lawyer in NJ.

• Discrimination: An employer cannot fire someone due to discrimination based on race, sex, age, religion or national origin, gender or sexual orientation, disability or pregnancy.

• Breach of Contract: the law does not override the provisions of a valid, written contract.

• Retaliation for an Employee Exercising Their Rights or Refusing to Engage in Illegal Conduct: Employers cannot interfere with a worker’s lawfully protected legal rights to complain about discrimination, wage and hour violations, or whistleblowing conduct. Terminated employees can file a retaliation claim for failing to do an illegal act or engage in an unsafe work.

• Taking Lawfully Protected Job Leave: An employee’s right to take lawfully protected leave is important. A wrongful termination claim can be filed taking time off for urgent family time, military duty, voting, FMLA leave, or other lawfully protected job leave.

“Particularly at such a stressful time for a terminated employee, the law and what action is possible can be complicated and challenging,” he said. “Our goal at Zatuchni & Associates is to help terminated employees in New Jersey find financial recovery and justice through the legal system.”

About Zatuchni & Associates, Employment Lawyers: Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between, who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

