Global Non-Fiction Books Market Growth Trajectory

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2022”, the non-fiction books market size grew from $13.27 billion in 2021 to $13.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The non-fiction books market is expected to grow to $14.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.70%. The adoption of an online sales platform is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption and access to internet services globally, the number of digital buyers keeps increasing every year.

Key Trends In The Non-Fiction Books Market

Conducting further non-fiction books market analysis, we found that print-on-demand orders will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors operating in the market as this helps in printing books that are of demand and that meet the exact needs of the market. Print-on-demand offers many advantages to the market and remains an important option that overcomes risking investment over a big press run by allowing authors to offer a print book. The demand for the idea/book is tested using the print-on-demand option and also the investment that could have been spent on a press run for other crucial steps like cover design and editing is saved thereby saving costs of inventory management. African government is committed to using green technologies and innovative solutions to help protect our planet and print-on-demand is one among them.

Overview Of The Non-Fiction Books Market

The non-fiction books market report consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing non-fiction books for adults. Nonfiction is a representation of a subject that is presented as fact. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: eBook, Printed Book, Audio book

• By Category: Religion, Travel, Biography, History/Law/Political Science, Business/Economics, Cooking/Entertainment, Computers, Crafts/Antiques/Hobbies/Games, Performing Arts, Others

• By Distribution channel: Online sales, Bookstores, Direct Sales

• By Geography: The global non-fiction books market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the non-fiction books market are HarperCollins, Bloomsbury, Scholastic, Pearson, McGraw-Hill Publications, Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Thomas Reuters, and Elsiever.

Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of non-fiction books global market. The market report analyzes non-fiction books global market size, non-fiction books global market growth drivers, non-fiction books global market segments, non-fiction books global market major players, non-fiction books market growth across geographies, and non-fiction books market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

