Global Social Media Market Estimated To Grow At 39% Rate

Social Media Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Social Media Global Market Report 2022”, the global social media market share grew from $159.68 billion in 2021 to $221.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.60%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The social media market share is expected to increase to $777.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 36.90%. Rising penetration of mobile, tablet, and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the social media market growth.

Key Trends In The Social Media Global Market

According to our social media market analysis, social media companies are offering their social media platforms for electronic commerce of goods and services to drive revenues. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of e-commerce and online shopping among consumers owing to the growing internet and smartphone penetration. For instance, according to e-commerce information source Internet Retailer data 2020, U.S. e-commerce sales, increasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grew 44% and represented more than 21% of total retail sales.

Overview Of The Social Media Global Market

The social media market report consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that enable customers to interact, create and share content and information. Social media enables users to share pictures, videos, and audio files. This market includes revenues from sales from advertisements and other services offered on social media platforms.

Social Media Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Social Media Advertisement, Social Media Subscription

· By Service: Social Networking, Micro Blogging and Instant Messaging, Photo Sharing Networks

· By End-User Industry: Retail and Wholesale, Transportation Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Financial Services, Information Technology, Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing, Media and Recreation, Transportation Services, Healthcare, Others.

· By Geography: The global social media market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players include Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Social Media Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of social media global market. The market report analyzes social media global market size, social media market growth drivers, social media market segments, social media global market major players, social media market growth across geographies, and social media market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The social media global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

