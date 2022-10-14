Global Film And Music Market Growth Trajectory

Film And Music Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Film And Music Global Market Report 2022”, the film and music market grew from $291.83 billion in 2021 to $323.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The film and music market is expected to grow to $417.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The penetration of newer distribution platforms like internet protocol television (IPTV) and Direct-to-home (DTH) and online platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo is driving the growth of the film and music market.

Key Trends In The Film And Music Market

Film and music production companies are increasingly adopting motion capture technology to reduce costs associated with key frame-based animations. Motion capture is the process of recording a live motion event and translating it into actionable data that allows a 3D recreation of the performance. To achieve these, performers need to wear reflective markers all over their bodies which are then interpreted by a computer and turned into digital 3D models. Through this technology, real-time results are achieved faster and it also reduces the cost of key-frame animation.

Overview Of The Film And Music Market

The film and music market consists of the revenues from the production and/or distribution of motion pictures, videos, television programs, or commercials, from the exhibition of motion pictures or from the provision of postproduction and related services or of the production and distribution of musical recordings, from publishing music, or from providing sound recording and related services earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are in the film and music industry. The film and music market is segmented into music recording and film and video.

Film And Music Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Music Recording, Film And Video

• By End User: Individual Users, Commercial Users, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Record Production, Music Publishers, Record Distribution, Sound Recording Studios, Film And Video Production, Film And Video Distribution, Post-Production Services, Film And Video Theatres, Other Film And Video Industries

• By Geography: The global film and music market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Vivendi SA, Sony Corp, The Walt Disney Company, Universal Music Group, Financière de l'Odet, Comcast Corporation, Warner Music, Viacom Inc., CBS Corporation, and FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Film And Music Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides a film and video market outlook. The market report analyzes film and music global market size, film and music global market growth drivers, film and music global market segmentation, film and music market major players, film and music global market growth across geographies, and film and music market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The film and music market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

