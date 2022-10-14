Insights Into The Global Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2022”, the newspaper & magazines publishers market grew from $188.94 billion in 2021 to $195.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The newspaper & magazines publishers market is expected to grow to $200.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.6%. The rising use of social media for communication and information sharing is expected to drive the demand for newspapers and magazines, especially in digital format.

Key Trends In The Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Market

The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth in the newspapers and magazines industry. Newspapers and magazines publishers can have broad and deeper visibility on their consumers, distributors, and other stakeholders. Publishers with the digital-first model are investing significantly in building an in-house data and analytics team.

Overview Of The Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Market

The newspaper & magazines publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce and distribute publications including magazines, newspapers, and directories, and sell and prepare advertisements. The publishing industry produces material in printed or digital format.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Magazines, Newspapers

• By Platform: Print, Digital

• By Business Model: Subscription, Advertising

• Subsegments Covered: Sports, Politics, Automotive, Technology, Others

• By Geography: The global newspaper & magazines publishers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, Kadokawa Corporation, Axel Springer SE, AARP, News Corporation, Tribune Media Company, RCS MediaGroup S.p.A., Meredith Corporation, LSC Communications Inc, and The New York Times Company.

