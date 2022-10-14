Matcha Tea Market Size [2022-2028] | is Expected to Reach USD 532.6 million, with 8.0% CAGR | Market Share, Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Mergers & Acquisitions and Forecast Research | Industry Research Biz

Global Matcha Tea key players include Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, Guizhou Gui Tea Group, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 60%. China is the largest market, with a share over 58%, followed by North America and Japan. In terms of product, Additive-use Matcha Tea is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food Additives, followed by Beverage Additives.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Matcha Tea Market

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Matcha Tea Market Report are:

Guizhou Gui Tea Group Co.,Ltd.

Aiya

Marushichi Seicha

ShaoXing Royal Tea Village CO.,LTD.

Zhejiang Huamingyuan Tea Co., Ltd.

Marukyu Koyamaen

Yanoen

DoMatcha

ujimatcha

AOI Seicha

Matcha Tea Market Segmentation by Type:

Drinking-use Matcha Tea

Additive-use Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Additives

Beverage Additives

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of Matcha Tea in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Matcha Tea Market Report 2022

1 Matcha Tea Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Matcha Tea

1.2 Matcha Tea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Matcha Tea Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Drinking-use Matcha Tea

1.2.3 Additive-use Matcha Tea

1.3 Matcha Tea Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Matcha Tea Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Food Additives

1.3.3 Beverage Additives

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Matcha Tea Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Matcha Tea Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Matcha Tea Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Matcha Tea Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Matcha Tea Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Matcha Tea Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Matcha Tea Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Matcha Tea Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Matcha Tea Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Matcha Tea Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Matcha Tea Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global major 5 and major 10 Largest Matcha Tea Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Matcha Tea Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

