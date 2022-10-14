Insights Into The Global Music Recording Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Music Recording Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Music Recording Global Market Report 2022”, the global music recording market size grew from $47.4 billion in 2021 to $51.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The music recording market is expected to grow to $62.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.90%. Access to music on mobile platforms has increased significantly in recent years and this trend is likely to continue in the forecast period, thus driving the music recordings market.

Key Trends In The Music Recording Market

Many music recording companies are offering to auto-tune applications to allow singers to exaggerate vocals and create a new pitch-perfect sound. One of the most popular music recording market trends is Auto-Tune, an audio processing software used to measure and alter pitch in vocal and instrumental music recordings and performances. It is used to tweak small inaccuracies when singers sing out of tune and to retain the emotional content of the performance. For instance, major music recording studios offering to auto-tune software are Abbey Road Studios, London and Capitol Studios, Los Angeles to tune vocal recordings, add special effects and natural sound allowing the singer to sound pitch-perfect.

Overview Of The Music Recording Market

The music recording market overview consists of the revenues from the production and distribution of musical recordings, from publishing music, or from providing sound recording and related services earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are in the music recording industry.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

• By Type: Record Production, Music Publishers, Record Distribution, Sound Recording Studios

• By Application: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital, Others

• By End-User: Individual, Commercial

• By Genre: Rock, Hip hop, Pop, Jazz, Others.

• By Geography: The global music recording market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the music recording market include Sony Corp, Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Financière de l'Odet, Avex Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC, Hasbro Inc, and GMM Grammy Public Company Limited.

