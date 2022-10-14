Rennet Market to Reach US$782.1 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Technological Advancements in Cheese Manufacturing Industry and Rise in the Adoption of Rennet for Milk Coagulation propelling the growth of the Rennet Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Rennet Market size is estimated to reach $782.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Rennet enzymes are a complex set of enzymes produced in ruminant mammals. Rennet enzyme’s key component is a protease enzyme that curdles the casein and is synthesized by gastric chief cells in the stomach of some animals. These enzymes are increasingly being used in milk coagulation owing to their ability to coagulate milk at the normal pH of milk even if the activity increases with decreasing pH. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Rennet Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North American Rennet Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of quality rennet for protease enzymes.

2. The increase in the demand for animal-derived rennet for protein catabolism is driving the Animal-Derived Rennet segment. However, the rise in the availability of substitutes is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Rennet Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Rennet Market report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Rennet Market based on the Type can be further segmented into Animal-Derived Rennet, Microbial Rennet, Vegetable Rennet, and Fermentation Produced Chymosin Rennet. The Animal-Derived Rennet segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the rise in the demand for animal-derived rennet for protein catabolism and increasing product launches by the key players.

2. North America held the largest share with 36.1% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for animal-derived rennet for protein catabolism and an increase in product launches by key players. The increasing adoption of quality rennet for protease enzymes is driving the growth of the Rennet Market.

3. The Rennet Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Cheese, Dessert, Yogurt, and Others. The Cheese segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the increase in the adoption of animal-derived rennet for producing cheese and the rise in the investment by the key players to develop quality rennet enzymes for making cheese.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rennet Industry are -

1. DuPont,

2. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S,

3. Enzyme Supplies Limited,

4. Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

5. WalcoRen,



