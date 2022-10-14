EMERGENCE OF LIQUID FOUNDATION IN THE MAKEUP INDUSTRY FOR A FLAWLESS EVERYDAY LOOK
A sun-kissed makeup look highlights natural, sun-kissed skin and embodies the spirit of summer. While a lit-from-within glow is the result of a good skincare regimen, one can achieve the effects of a lazy beach day with just a few products.
Forget about perfecting the eyeliner flick or contouring the cheekbones; the base is the most important aspect of any makeup that many of us overlook. The best starting point for any beauty look is to achieve flawless and natural-looking skin, which can be accomplished by achieving a flawless foundation base.
A FEW OF THE REASONS WHY FOUNDATION IS ESSENTIAL TO MAKEUP ARE LISTED BELOW:
The base acts as a barrier to environmental contamination and contaminants.
It evens out the skin tone and adds radiance to the complexion.
It distorts the appearance of large pores.
Skin blemishes can be made to appear less visible.
The best makeup foundation is a base for the rest of the makeup.
Wearing a foundation will boost confidence in one’s appearance.
Several best makeup foundations contain sunscreen that can be worn daily to protect against ageing and skin cancer.
HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST LIQUID FOUNDATION FOR EVERY SKIN TYPE
Why go with a liquid foundation? Liquid foundations are simpler to use than powder foundations, especially if starting. One can easily manage how much foundation to use or apply, preventing product waste and a cakey finish.
The number of options available can be overwhelming if looking for a liquid foundation. Aside from choosing the correct foundation shade, there are two important factors to consider: the formula and the coverage. Both have an impact on the overall foundation finish.
FIND THE BEST FOUNDATION FORMULA AND COVERAGE
Look for the following terms on the foundation product label or in reviews:
Oil-Based: This type, often thicker and more substantial, may suit normal and dry skin types.
Water-Based: This foundation's lighter texture may be less likely to aggravate acne-prone or oily skin.
Sheer or Light Coverage: This foundation is less pigmented and ideal for achieving the "no-makeup" look. It allows the complexion's natural finish or texture to shine through.
Medium Coverage: This level of coverage has a marginally higher pigment content. It helps balance skin tone and provides a canvas for other makeup.
Full Coverage: This highly pigmented foundation may help an individual achieve a more even skin tone and conceal discolouration.
TO APPLY FOUNDATION LIKE A PRO, FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
Following the selection of the liquid foundation and application method, here are the simple steps to apply it.
STEP 1: BEGIN WITH A BLANK CANVAS
It's also a good idea to start with well-prepped skin before applying foundation. Massage some of the favourite moisturizers into the skin to help boost the natural glow and keep skin supple, as well as to make foundation glide on more easily. Remember that flawless foundation finish and beautiful makeup begin with healthy skin.
STEP 2: TIME TO PRIME
This is a step that many people swear by. Apply foundation primer gently. This product combats shine and improves foundation wear, making it especially useful for those who prefer wearing full-coverage makeup and want it to last all day.
STEP 3: USE A LIGHT HAND WHEN APPLYING FOUNDATION
Pick up the foundation from the back of the hand with fingers, a makeup brush, or a makeup blender sponge, then dab a bit of foundation directly on the face, starting with the areas that need it the most, instead of applying a full mask of foundation, stipple and buff it on specific areas to achieve a flawless foundation base.
VISEART RELEASES THE BEST LIQUID FOUNDATION FOR A RADIANT FINISH
The Long-Wear Flawless Foundation by Viseart comes in 25 beautiful shades and is a new generation of medium to full coverage foundations. Viseart's foundation price is affordable, but its buildable, pigmented formula unifies and elevates any complexion by concealing fine lines and imperfections without creasing. Also, it serves as a perfect barrier against sweat and humidity. The creamy texture of this foundation melts into the skin, leaving it matte and soft for a flawless water-resistant makeup application.
