Butyl Acrylate Market Analysis with Growth Drivers, Size, Trends and Key Players At Douglas Insights

Some of the major players operating in the butyl acrylate market are BASF SE, Arkema, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD., SIBUR, among others.

What is Butyl Acrylate?

Butyl acrylate is a synthetic monomer that is used in the production of various polymers. Butyl acrylate is an ester compound with the chemical formula C4H9O2CCH=CH2. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly sweet odor. Butyl acrylate has a number of applications in the plastics, coatings, and adhesives industries.

In the plastics industry, butyl acrylate is used to produce acrylic resins, which are used in a variety of products such as paints, lacquers, and adhesives. Butyl acrylate-based acrylic resins are also used in pressure-sensitive adhesives and castable urethanes. In the coatings industry, butyl acrylate is used as an ingredient in alkyd resins and oil-based paints. It is also used as a modifier for epoxy resins. In the adhesives industry, butyl acrylate is used to produce pressure-sensitive adhesives and hot melt adhesives.

Butyl Acrylate Market Size Analysis:

The global butyl acrylate market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2028. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Butyl acrylate is extensively used as a raw material in the production of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which are widely employed in the packaging industry.

In terms of volume, the Asia Pacific butyl acrylate market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2028. The region has witnessed significant growth in the packaging industry due to rising demand for packaged food and beverages from the growing population. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Butyl Acrylate Market Drivers:

The global butyl acrylate market is driven by the growing demand from the paints & coatings industry. Butyl acrylate is a key raw material used in the production of alkyd resins, which are extensively used in paints & coatings. The increasing construction activities across the globe are expected to drive the demand for butyl acrylate over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

The butyl acrylate market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America: The United States is the largest market for butyl acrylate due to the high demand from the paint and coatings industry. Butyl acrylate demand in Canada is also expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the increase in construction activities.

Europe: The butyl acrylate market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Germany and France are the major markets for butyl acrylate in Europe due to the presence of a large number of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

Asia Pacific: China is the leading market for butyl acrylate in Asia Pacific due to the increasing demand from the paint and coatings industry. India is also expected to be a major market for butyl acrylate due to the growing construction industry.

Rest of World: The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to be the fastest-growing markets for butyl acrylate during the forecast period.

Butyl Acrylate Market Keyplayers Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in the butyl acrylate market are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Dow (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan), SIBUR (Russia), LG Chem (South Korea), SASOL Limited (South Africa), Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), WANHUA Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China), Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co. Ltd. (China), HAIHANG Industry (China). These companies are expected to continue their dominance in the market over the forecast period.

BASF is one of the leading suppliers of butyl acrylate in the world. The company has a strong presence in Europe and North America. It has a significant share in the global market. The company has invested heavily in research and development to develop new products and applications for butyl acrylate.

Dow Chemical is another major player in the butyl acrylate market. The company has a wide range of product offerings. It has a strong presence in Asia Pacific and North America. The company is expected to witness significant growth in the demand for butyl acrylate from these regions over the forecast period.

