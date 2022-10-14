Traci Hill of Conscious Evolution to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women around the world are constantly overrun by societal expectations – meet a man, get married, have kids, and hope you live happily after. Until we realize that we are so busy taking care of everyone else we have neglected our own self -care. With all these pressures we put on ourselves to make other people happy, we are not living our truth, or pursuing our dreams. We feel unfulfilled, stagnant, and purposeless pushing us down into lower frequency. We begin to give up, accept self -defeat and eventually begin to feel like our bodies are weighing us down. This is not what life is meant to be. The good news is that it’s never too late to change, master our own thoughts, change the way we think, and align with positive emotions. That’s why more than ever it’s an excellent time to seek support from a highly qualified professional who can help us tap into our own potential and heal mind, body, and soul. We can live on our own terms and create a life we love to live.

Traci Hill of Conscious Evolution is a highly sought-after top-notch Subtle Energy Alchemist Coach.

“My goal as a coach is to support women who are feeling stuck in life. So many women are living a dull existence but know there is something missing and want to feel fulfilled and alive with energy. I help them to uncover their true identity, so they can be in alignment with who they really are, cultivate new perspectives, and embrace authenticity. I help you dig deep and shift to a positive way of living through reprogramming beliefs so you acquire a better understanding of who you are and this mental and emotional clarity will set you on your path to wholeness so you achieve anything your heart desires.”

According to Traci, when we enter our 30s and 40s, we begin to realize we have not been following our true life’s purpose. Society has instilled in us that we are “suppose,” to take care of everyone except ourselves because we are women, the caregivers, the moms, the wives. We have been stuck in our own limiting beliefs that we are not good enough, smart enough, or worthy of success. These limiting beliefs are not easy to conquer since they are deeply ingrained in us, often from childhood. Traci offers us the right techniques and tools to break free of these negative thought patterns and behaviors so there is no limit to what we can achieve.

One way Traci works with us is through energy and the Scale of Consciousness to raise our vibration, the key, she says, to living our best life. When we are in low energetic vibration, we experience anger, fear, and negativity but when we are vibrating at a higher frequency, we feel love, peace, and gratitude, we feel calmer, more confident, and at peace with ourselves and the world around us. She also utilizes other effective healing modalities from sound healing, plant medicines, and tuning forks. Imagine if everyone is living in high frequency coupled with all these other healing tools, we would have a peaceful world in high vibe energy.

But tragically, most of allow unprocessed trauma and negative emotions wither inside us and this causes sickness. In fact, emotions are 99 percent of all illnesses and diseases. Emotions suck you in because they hold a cellular memory that creates sickness that robs us of joy and energy.

Prior to becoming a coach, in her teen years Traci was an all-around star athlete. After graduating from high school, she joined the army and soon afterwards began having medical issues. Then she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and began to see several doctors who gave her a myriad of pharmaceuticals but weren’t alleviating her issues. This prompted her to turn to holistic ways of healing and once she did Traci began living symptom free. Today she takes zero medications and is living her best life but she sees this as a gift that inspired her to help other women find healing and live authentically as the experts of their own lives, discovering their highest potential and living unapologetically.

“I chose to rise out of the ashes and become my own advocate. I don’t see any doctors, rather through energy healing and living with positivity I am in my most optimal health and my very own healer.”

Traci also has the rare gift of reading fingernails giving her astounding insight to automatically know our physical issues. For instance, as typical woman we get married, have kids, takes care of the household and then we forget who we are. This type of woman tends to be an over-giver. Overgivers are prone to similar diseases including cancer. However, many of our emotions come from our ancestors that have not yet been addressed or released. By releasing these emotions that cause disease, we can find our true authenticity by healing all parts of ourselves to become whole.

“Everyone should know the energy we put out to the universe is just as significant as the energy we get back from the world. If we wish to be happy, healthy, and abundant we must genuinely believe that we are. And if you are not receiving what you desire it’s time to shift your perspective and do some deep inner work. Be the change you wish to see in the world. That is what my work is all about.”

Beatrice Maria Centeno