Potassium Citrate Market Worth $639.9 Million by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC

Increasing Cosmetic Industry is Growing Need For Potassium Citrate As Cosmetic Astringent Which is Estimated To Grow The Demand For Potassium Citrate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Potassium Citrate Market size is forecast to reach $639.9 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026 owing to increasing the consumption of potassium as a buffering agent, stabilizer food additives, flavoring agent, anti-oxidation agent in the food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetics sector. Potassium citrate is a combination of the potassium salt of citric acid and other chemicals such as potassium carbonate which are soluble in water (melting point 230oC) at 25oC. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary :

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15987/potassium-citrate-market.html

Key takeaways :

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the market of potassium citrate due to increasing demand for food additives from the food & beverages industry which creates an opportunity for manufacturers in emerging and developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Others.

2. Potassium is a mixture of the potassium salt of citric acid combined with other molecules such as potassium carbonate, chloride, or hydroxide in medications or supplements.

3. Additionally, increasing the adoption of potassium salt as a cleansing agent in the cosmetic industry for various cosmetic products such as dyes, and hair care is growing the potassium cictate industry.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15987

Segmental Analysis :

1. Above 99% purity segment held the largest share in the global potassium market in 2020. With this purity, suppliers can easily supply potassium cirtate in high-density polythene bags. They consist of a density of 1.182 g/cm3 with a 230°C melting point. Potassium citrate is a colorless crystalline powder that is soluble in water at 20 0C

2. Flavoring agents dominated the global market for potassium citrate in 2020 due to improving the quality of packed food and maintain the test of soft drinks. Food grade potassium citrate can be used to adjust pH level to maintain the acidity, fortify potassium, chelate metal ions, and lower sodium content in drinks. Potassium citrate is used as a food additive and preservative for processed food.

3. Additionally, potassium citrate is used as a flavoring agent to provide a balanced flavor by offering a sour taste and lower the acidity in food and beverages. Thus, potassium citrate is required as food additive for food processing which are estimated to grow the market size.

4. Asia Pacific dominated the global potassium citrate market in 2020 with a share of 38%, due to the increasing consumption of food additives, stabilizers, anti-oxidation agents, and others from various end-use industries such as personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, and others in Asian countries.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Potassium Citrate Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

3. FBC Industries

4. ADM

5. COFCO Biochemical

Click on the following link to buy the Potassium Citrate Market Report :

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15987

