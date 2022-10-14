Cloud Kitchen Market Trends, And Growth Opportunities Is Likely To Expand At A Steady Growth of 13.12% By 2030

Cloud Kitchen Industry

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud kitchens are also known as dark or shared kitchens. These are delivery-only kitchens that can be owned by a brand or third party working with various brands. Moreover, increase in number of young population globally, along with changing taste preferences consumers have led to rise in demand for online food delivery. Hectic life schedule and rise in consumer disposable income are the major factors that propel the growth of the cloud kitchen industry. Furthermore, increase in use of smart phones, rise in literacy, and easy access to the internet has made ordering food easier. Now a days, food restaurants are tying up with online food service sites such as Zomato for delivery of food and to increase their sales. Moreover, online food delivery services also provide lots of offers, which attracts consumers and helps in increasing the consumer base. Hence, effective offers and good customer service boosts growth of the cloud kitchen market.

Cloud Kitchen Market by Type, Product Type, and Nature: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,"cloud kitchen market was valued at $29.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $112.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.12% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for online food delivery and increase in demand for international cuisine are the factors that drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market globally. However, rise in concerns regarding health issues impedes the market growth.

Moreover, technological advancements help in expansion of the cloud kitchen market size globally. Different methods of ordering food through telephones, online, and by mobile apps have reduced direct human interaction, which reduces the probability of human error and provides better customer service. In addition, developments in database management systems have enabled large market players to keep a better record of their consumers to provide them with lucrative offers frequently. Advance technologies such as autonomous vehicles, ground, and air can be used to deliver products as per the consumer choice.

Moreover, cloud kitchen manufacturers are creating apps and kiosks to capture data of customers and restaurants to provide both a consistent and personalized experience to customers. Use of new technological machines and robotics in the food industry also ensures quality and affordability. Hence, effective technology adopted by operators help in driving growth of the market, in terms of value sales. However, increase in number of fine dining and quick service restaurants such as Subway, McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC, and Pizza Hut hamper growth of the market. In addition, these quick service restaurants have a global presence along with high amount of liquidity, owing to which smaller cloud kitchens are unable to compete with these giants. Moreover, rise in cloud kitchen market trends such as rising dependency of consumers over quick service restaurants and their large product offerings, world class infrastructure along with best food delivery services, are few of the factors encouraging manufacturers to launch innovative products in the market. Hence, it affects growth of the cloud kitchen market.

There has been an increase in number of users on various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Hence, most key players in the cloud kitchen market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries to promote their product offerings. Thus, rise in use of social media marketing is anticipated to provide lucrative cloud kitchen market opportunities.

Key players operating in the cloud kitchen market analysis include Dahmakan, DoorDash, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Keatz, Kitchen United, Kitopi Catering Services LLC, Rebel Foods, Starbucks Corporation, Swiggy, and Zomato.

Key Findings of the Study

· By type, the independent cloud kitchen segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the cloud kitchen market forecast period.

· By product type, the burger/sandwich segment accounted for highest share in the cloud kitchen market growth in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% from 2021 to 2030.

· By nature, the franchised segment led the global cloud kitchen market demand in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

· By region, North America accounted for the highest cloud kitchen market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.92%.

