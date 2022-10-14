Portable Battery Pack Market Worth $18.9 Billion by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 13.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Portable Battery Pack Market is forecast to reach $18.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2026. Portable battery packs are a form of mobile power supply that provides convenient mobile charging for smartphones, phablets, tablets and other 3C accessories. Portable battery packs are comprised of special battery with circuit to control power flow. The three things that are considered while designing portable battery pack are system safety, fuel-gauging accuracy and battery charging. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary :

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Portable-Battery-Pack-Market-Research-505400

Key takeaways :

1. The demand for portable battery pack is high in the next few years due to rise in use of mobile phones, tablets and wearable devices.

2. Portable battery packs are for multipurpose, small in size, safe, reliable and long in life.

3. Three things that are considered while designing portable battery pack are system safety, fuel-gauging accuracy, and battery charging.

4. North-America is one of the fastest growing markets in portable battery pack due to increasing demand for high capacity range devices in this region.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505400

Segmental Analysis :

1. There are several types of batteries they are lithium-ion, lithium-polymer and nickel cadmium. Lithium-ion cells are usually in uniform size and battery holds an average of 2200~2600mAh and are mainly manufactured in Japan, Korea and China. Li-ion cells have high energy densities and costs less than Li-polymer due to cheaper and quicker production methods.

2. Electronic devices like smart phones, tablets and portable media players are the end-users of portable battery packs. Smartphones dominate the market and are projected to grow at a fast rate of 16.1% through 2026. Smartphones and laptops are equipped with inbuilt batteries which stores battery for short period of time.

3. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global portable battery pack market with a share of 36.2% in 2020. It is because of large consumption of mobile phones and other portable devices. The emerging economies in this region such as India, China, Vietnam and Myanmar are putting efforts to expand and modernize the wireless devices services.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Portable Battery Pack Industry are -

1. BYD Company Limited

2. Energizer Holdings Inc.

3. Mophie Inc.

4. Simplo Technology Co. Ltd

5. Sony Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Portable Battery Pack Market Report :

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505400

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

