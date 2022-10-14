At 38.4 % CAGR, Relational Database Market Size Worth USD 18.8 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for Database as a service and Rising Data Storage Requirements will aid the Relational Database Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Relational Database Market is forecast to reach $18.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 38.4% during 2021-2026 forecast period. With rise in the adoption of IoT technologies and the usage of cloud database for computing in various organizations for different applications is analyzed to boost the Relational Database Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Relational Database Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Relational Database Market owing to high adoption of cloud computing and storage by the large enterprises and SMEs in the region.

2. The growing demand from large scale enterprises for digital database management and storage is likely to aid in the market growth of Relational Database Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. The increased number of investments in the IoT applications and its impact on the IT and telecom industry is analyzed to impose a significant rise in the demand for data management services thereby creating significant number of opportunities in Relational Database Market during 2021-2026.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Large enterprises held the largest share in the Relational Database Market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% through 2026. Large enterprises are majorly opting for private cloud databases based on SQL thereby ensuring security along with additional benefits including reduced infrastructure configuration, management overheads and so on.

2. In 2020, North America dominated the Relational Database Market with a market share of 41.5%, followed by APAC and Europe. The major factors contributing to the major market share is the presence of large cloud database vendors including Amazon, Google, Oracle and so on, as they provide enhanced advanced technical architecture and cloud database security to the customers in this region thereby boosting the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. IT and Telecom held the major market share in the Relational Database Market in 2020 and is also analyzed to grow at highest CAGR of 46.70% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Relational Database Industry are -

1. Google Inc.,

2. Amazon,

3. Oracle corp.,

4. Microsoft corp.,

5. IBM Corp.,



