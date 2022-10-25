What’s Next For The Food And Beverages Market?

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverages Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many manufacturers and producers are increasingly using natural ingredients, and have also reduced the use of artificial colors and flavors. Health concerns of consumers are increasing the sales of products with natural ingredients, additives and coloring agents. For example, in 2021, Layn Natural Ingredients, a China based leader in vertically integrated production of premium quality, plant-based sweeteners and flavors company, introduced clean-label preservation and natural extract ingredients and a solution named SustaNX. SustaNX is the newest ingredient in its Plantae™ PRESERVATION series of clean label, natural, polyphenol-rich antioxidant preservation solutions for food, beverage, flavor and fragrance.

The global food and beverages market size is expected to grow from $5.82 trillion in 2021 to $8.01 trillion in 2026 at a rate of 6.6%. The global food and beverages market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 and reach $10.41 trillion in 2031.

Globally, the demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is increasing; this is expected to positively impact the food and beverages market during the forecast period. Organic food production places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection and animal welfare. Consumers are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy. Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumption demands for organic produce. For instance, in the year 2021, organic food and drink sales in the UK increased by 15% over the previous year. The demand for organic products will positively impact the food and beverages market , as organic foods are comparatively more expensive than conventional foods.

Major players covered in the global food and beverages industry are Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc.

TBRC’s food and beverages market report is segmented by type into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, grain products, bakery and confectionery, frozen, canned and dried food, dairy food, meat, poultry and seafood, syrup, seasoning, oils, and general food, animal and pet food, tobacco products, other foods products, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, other channels, by nature into organic, conventional food and beverages.

Food And Beverages Market 2022 – By Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Grain Products, Bakery And Confectionery, Frozen, Canned And Dried Food, Dairy Food, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, And General Food, Animal And Pet Food, Tobacco Products, Other Foods Products), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Channels), By Nature (Organic, Conventional Food And Beverages), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

