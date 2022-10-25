How Is The Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Creating More Value From M&A?

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product offerings and increase their market share. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to increase their profits and curb competition. For instance, Advanced Medical Solutions, a UK-based company, acquired Sealantis for an amount of nearly $25m. The acquisition significantly strengthens the company’s product portfolio for internal sealants and fixation devices, sitting alongside AMS's liquiBandFix8, laparoscopic, and liquiBandFix8 open fixation devices. Sealantis is an Israeli-based company that has developed a wide range of surgical indications and holds patents for alga-mimetic sealant technology. Also, in December 2021, BD, a US-based medical technology company that manufactures and sells medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents, acquired Tissuemed, Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition complements BD's core portfolio, adding an innovative, broadly applicable surgical sealant to a suite of BD bio-surgery products. Tissuemed Ltd. is a UK-based medical technology company that develops tissue-based therapeutic devices and bioadhesive films used in surgeries.

Read more on the Global Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-sealants-and-adhesives-market

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to grow from $2.21 billion in 2021 to $3.29 billion in 2026 at a rate of 8.3%. The global surgical sealants and adhesives market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2026 and reach $5.52 billion in 2031.

An increase in the geriatric population around the world is expected to contribute to the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market. The geriatric population naturally develops multiple health problems and other issues that require surgeries, which in turn will increase the demand for surgical sealants and adhesives. According to the World Health Organisation, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or above, which means the population aged 60 years and above will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double by 2.1 billion. The number of people aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million. Therefore, the increase in the geriatric population will promote the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

Major players covered in the global surgical sealants and adhesives industry are Baxter International Inc, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), B.Braun Melsungen AG, CSL Ltd., Becton Dickinson & Company (C.R. Bard Inc.).

TBRC’s surgical sealants and adhesives market report is segmented by product into biological sealants, synthetic sealants, semi-synthetic sealants, synthetic sealants, semi-synthetic sealants, by indication into tissue sealing, tissue engineering, hemostasis, by end-use into hospital, clinics, other end-uses.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market 2022 – By Product (Biological Sealants, Synthetic Sealants, Semi-Synthetic Sealants), By Indication (Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering, Hemostasis), By End Use (Hospital, Clinics), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a surgical sealants and adhesives market overview, forecast surgical sealants and adhesives market size and growth for the whole market, surgical sealants and adhesives market segments, geographies, surgical sealants and adhesives market trends, surgical sealants and adhesives global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6478&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives, Reactive & Other Adhesives), By Product Type (Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Epoxy, EVA, Other Product Types), By Application (Packaging, Construction, Laminates, Woodstock and Furnishing, Automobile, Footwear, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-equipment-global-market-report

Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Surgical Sutures, Surgical Staples), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics), By Surgical Sutures (Absorbable, Non Absorbable), By Surgical Staples (Disposable Surgical Staplers, Reusable Surgical Staplers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-sutures-and-staples-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC