Polycaprolactone Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 10.6% - IndustryARC

Increase In Complete Hygiene Appointments Will Lead To Growth Of Polycaprolactone Market For Such Dental Processes.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polycaprolactone Market size is estimated to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polycaprolactone is a biodegradable polyester that is partially crystalline and has a low melting point of 60°C and glass transition temperature of -60°C. However, as polycaprolactone is derived by the chemical synthesis of crude oil, hence the fluctuating price of crude oil can affect the production of polycaprolactone which can hamper the growth of the polycaprolactone industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the polycaprolactone market, as the region consists of major end-users of biodegradable polyester like automotive, construction, paints, and medical sector.

2. Technological advancements in printing techniques like 3D printing provide growth opportunities to the polycaprolactone industry as, by fused filament fabrication, polycaprolactone will be used as printing filament in 3D printing.

3. Ring-opening polymerization (ROP) is commercially preferred more than polycondensation of carboxylic acid for manufacturing polycaprolactone pellets due to its lower operation cost and higher monomer conversion.

Segmental Analysis :

1. Pellets held s significant share in the polycaprolactone market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. Pellets of polycaprolactone which is a biodegradable polyester are easy to manufacture, fabricate, and can be easily blended. Hence such pellets are majorly used as raw material in the production of thermoplastic polyurethane which has various end-users like the construction & automotive sector.

2. Automotive held a significant part in the polycaprolactone market in 2021, with a share of over 30%. This owns to factor that polycaprolactone-based thermoplastics polyurethane is used in various automotive interior parts like inside door panels, armrests, instrumental panels, and exterior parts like bumper, rocker panels.

3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the polycaprolactone market in 2021, with a share of over 41%. The region consists of major end-users of polycaprolactone like construction, automotive, paints in major economies like China, India, Japan, with China having the largest automotive and construction sector.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Polycaprolactone Industry are -

1. ITOCHU Chemical Frontier Corporation

2. CORBION N.V

3. Durect Corporation

4. Shenzen Esun Industries

5. Haihang Industries

