Global Red Wine Market worth $94.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.3% - IndustryARC

The Global Red Wine Market is booming, resulting in rising demand for flavorful and premium red wines with added health benefits.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Red Wine Market size is estimated to reach $94.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Several grape varietals are used to make red wine through malolactic fermentation, which is an alcoholic beverage. The most prevalent chemical ingredient used in winemaking is sulfur dioxide. Monomeric anthocyanins, which originate in grapes, are acknowledged as one of the most important categories of phenolic metabolites in red wines, contributing to the bulk of color and the putative health benefits associated with their use. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Red Wine Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America owing to the increasing demand for Red Wine accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Further, pertaining to the presence of a large population with strong buying power in this region, North America is projected to dominate the market.

2. During the forecast period 2022-2027, the growing popularity of organic red wine among customers has pushed winemakers all over the world to ramp up the production of organic grape-based wines.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Red Wine Market Report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Global Red Wine market based on product type can be further segmented into Shiraz, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Barbera, Blaufränkisch, Bordeaux, Cabernet Franc, Gamany, and Other Red Wines. In 2021, the Merlot category had the most market share.

2. The Global Red Wine market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America dominated the market with a 31% share. The vast growth of the North American red wine market is mostly driven by high disposable incomes, with the presence of top-tier corporations assisting in the region's growth.

3. The Global Red Wine market based on sales channels can be further segmented into off-trade and on-trade. In 2021, the on-trade category has the largest market share. This market's expansion can be ascribed to the growing popularity of celebration and party culture among young people all over the world.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Red Wine Industry are -

1. Accolade Wines

2. Azienda Agricola Ca' de Noci

3. Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd.

4. Charlie & Echo

5. Domaine Chandon, Inc.



