The Spectator Sports Market Grows At A Rate Of 17% With The Implementation Of Mobile Ticketing

The Business Research Company’s Spectator Sports Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports organizers and race organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide a hassle-free ticket purchase experience. spectator Sports industry trends include mobile ticketing which is the process where customers can buy and validate the tickets using mobile phones. Event organizers production and distribution costs associated with traditional paper-based ticketing channels is eliminated with the implementation of mobile ticketing. Apart from this, the data exchanged digitally through ticket transactions enables sports organizers to learn more about fans and generate insights to formulate marketing strategies. For instance, between 2020 and 2023, the volume of mobile ticketing transactions will increase by 220% owing to increased contactless and in-app installations.

The global spectator sports market size is expected to grow from $164.93 billion in 2021 to $354.00 billion in 2026 at a rate of 16.5%. The global spectator sports market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026 and reach $597.53 billion in 2031.

According to the spectator sports market analysis, the increasing sports sponsorships are expected to be a key driver of the in the forecast period. In 2020, the global sports sponsorship market was valued at $57 billion, and it is expected to reach $89.6 billion by 2027, driving the sports market. Sponsorships generally help sports organizations in setting up and marketing the sports events to increase audience engagement. As a result, the sponsorship help driving the demand for sports, which is expected to continue in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global spectator sports industry are Dallas Cowboys, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club.

North America was the largest region in the spectator sports market, accounting for 40.9% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the spectator sports market will be the Middle East and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 19.1% and 17.5% respectively during 2021-2026.

TBRC’s spectator sports market research report is segmented by type of sport into badminton, baseball, basketball, cricket, cycling, hockey, ice hockey, racing, rugby/ football, soccer, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, wrestling/boxing, mixed martial arts, others, by type into sports team & clubs, racing & individual sports, by revenue source into media rights, tickets, sponsorship, merchandising.

Spectator Sports Market 2022 – By Type Of Sport (Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Cricket, Cycling, Hockey, Ice Hockey, Racing, Rugby/ Football, Soccer, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Wrestling/Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts), By Type (Sports Team & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports), By Revenue Source (Media Rights, Tickets, Sponsorship, Merchandising), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a spectator sports market overview, forecast spectator sports market size and growth for the whole market, spectator sports market segments, geographies, spectator sports market trends, spectator sports market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

