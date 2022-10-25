Military Drones Market Players Lead By Design By Adopting 3D Printing

Military Drones Market 2022 - Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company's Military Drones Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the military drones market. 3D printing can be a useful tool for creating a drone or for getting started with the drone project. This technology can be used to improve the design and resistance of the drone. Rapid prototyping is possible with 3D printing, but it is also possible to produce a finished drone with 3D printing. For instance, Marines launched a 3D-printed drone as part of their combat operations. This unmanned aircraft, codenamed "The Nibbler," would be the first of its kind to be used in a conflict zone by conventional forces, and it has significant implications for the future of digital technology in defense.

Increasing internal and external security threats will drive the growth of the military drones market. The risk of someone from outside a company attempting to exploit system vulnerabilities through the use of malicious software, hacking, sabotage, or social engineering is referred to as an external threat. For instance, in 2021, according to insider threat statistics, the frequency of incidents involving insider threats increased by 47% between 2018 and 2020. Malicious data exfiltration and accidental data loss are examples of this. According to the Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, insiders are responsible for approximately 22% of security incidents. Thus, the increasing internal and external security threats will drive the growth of the market.

The military drones market size is expected to grow from $13.31 billion in 2021 to $18.91 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.3%. The military drones market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 and reach $25.40 billion in 2031.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global military drones market, accounting for 33.7% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the global military drones global market will be Western Europe and North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.5% and 9.3% respectively from 2021-2026.

Major players covered in the global military drones industry are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

TBRC’s military drones market report is segmented by drone type into MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV, by technology into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous, by type into fixed-wing, rotary wing, hybrid, by application into search and rescue, national defense, military exercises, other applications.

Military Drones Market 2022 – By Drone Type (MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), By Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), By Application (Search And Rescue, National Defense, Military Exercises, Other Applications), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a military drones market overview, forecast military drones market size and growth for the whole market, military drones market segments, geographies, military drones market trends, military drones market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

