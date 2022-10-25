Rapid Urbanization Impacts The Nonresidential Building Construction Market Growth

Nonresidential Building Construction Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential and commercial buildings during the forecast period. According to the UN World Urbanization Prospects report, globally it is projected that more than two-thirds (66%) of the world's population will be living in cities by 2050. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, the urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the nonresidential building construction market during the forecasted period.

Nonresidential building construction companies are using robotics for increasing productivity, to get work done quicker, cheaper and with more precise detail. Construction robots are automated machines that assist in construction. Technology from San Francisco startup Built Robotics lets construction machinery such as diggers and dozers operate autonomously. A growing array of robotic equipment can take over specialized construction tasks including welding, drilling, and brick-laying. For instance, more than four out of five (81%) of the world’s construction companies say they are planning to introduce robots into their operations during the coming decade, partly in response to a growing skills crisis being experienced by 91% of them.

The nonresidential building construction market size is expected to grow from $2.67 trillion in 2021 to $4.11 trillion in 2026 at a rate of 9.0%. The nonresidential building construction market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 and reach $5.88 trillion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global nonresidential building construction industry are China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd., Hochtief AG, Vinci S.A., Bouygues SA.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global nonresidential building construction market, accounting for 42.4% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the global nonresidential building construction market will be Africa and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.3% and 9.2% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe, and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.92% and 8.86% respectively, during 2021-2026.

TBRC’s nonresidential building construction market report is segmented by type into institutional buildings, commercial buildings, by end-user into private, public, by building type into non-residential smart buildings, traditional buildings.

