Plastic Films Market Worth $152.2 Billion by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 5.4% - IndustryARC

The Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Hinder The Plastic Films Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Plastic Films Market size is forecast to reach US$152.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of plastic films such as polystyrene, cellulose acetate, polyethylene terephthalate, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, polystyrene, and more in various packaging and non-packaging applications. The demand for plastic films is increasing in various end-use industries for these applications, owing to the various properties offered by them such as high flexibility, ease of handling, lightweight, durability, and more. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the plastic films market, owing to the increasing healthcare investments by the government in the region. For instance, in 2018, the Australian Government invested around US$1.3 billion in the Health and Medical Industry Growth Plan.

2. Plastic films are extensively used in agricultural activities to cover the soil to save water for irrigation purposes. The application of plastic sheets on farms saves irrigation costs, thereby proving itself as an effective cost saver.

3. Widespread use of plastic films in consumer goods such as packaging of cosmetics, shampoo, personal hygiene products, dish and laundry detergents, and household cleaners is also anticipated to drive the plastic films market growth.

Segmental Analysis :

1. The polyethylene segment held the largest share in the plastic films market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) has been quite successful in replacing cellulose acetate, polyethylene terephthalate, low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, and other film types due to its higher tensile strength and superior impact and puncture resistance properties.

2. The blown film technology segment held the largest share in the plastic films market in 2020, owing to the various advantages that it offers. In general, blown film has a stronger mechanical property equilibrium than cast or extruded films since it is drawn in both the transverse and machine directions.

3. The food packaging segment held the largest share in the plastic films market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3%, owing to the increasing usage of plastic films in the food packaging industry. Because of an increase in convenient packaging for ready-to-eat foods, snacks, frozen meals, and cake mixes, the food industry is a major end-user of plastic films and has seen steady, strong development.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Plastic Films Industry are -

1. Toray Industries, Inc.

2. DuPont

3. Amcor plc

4. Vibac Group Spa

5. Chrystal Plastic S.A.S.

