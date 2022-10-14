papmall® provides an international payment solution for freelancers, startups, and SMEs papmall® eCommerce platform accepts cross-border payments for freelancers, startups, and SMEs papmall® releases new payment solutions for freelancers and businesses papmall® partners up with PayPal, Amazon, and Alepay to accept cross-border payments papmall® marketplace accepts international payments and provides multiple payment options including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, PayPal, and Diners Club

papmall® will be upgraded to accept international payments, which resolve buyers' and sellers' frustration if they experience friction in cross-border payments.

At papmall®, we want to concentrate on developing more innovative and powerful ways for businesses to expand globally. And one of the things that is close to that goal is accepting global payments.” — CEO of papmall® - Jimmy Lee

CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- papmall® releases payment solutions for freelancers and businesses, accepting cross-border payments

Freelancers may become frustrated and leave the current platform if they experience frequent payment abandonment. papmall® tends to address that primary pain point by catching that issue and contributing to the future of the payment industry. The platform will be upgraded to accept cross-border payments, which will benefit both sellers and buyers. Thanks to the partnerships with: PayPal, Amazon payment and Alepay.

Cart abandonment can be caused by a number of factors. The primary cause of the case is a lack of payment methods on the eCommerce websites. Online users want the convenience of using their preferred payment method. They are more likely to abandon the platform if they have fewer options. If online shoppers add items to their cart only to discover that they cannot pay with their preferred method, they may decide to leave their purchase. Aside from that, the latter issue may arise if the checkout process is overly long and complicated. Unlike purchasing items in physical stores, the online experience is intended to be quick and simple. Furthermore, it is complicated to find trustworthy payment and service providers nowadays that have different types of online payment methods and can guarantee a high level of security.

Freelancers and businesses using papmall® will now be able to make and receive payments from its sellers and buyers via the platform, with the added benefits of being able to use affordable payment options. The upgraded platform will accept international payments as all major debit and credit cards supported by their processors, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, PayPal Ewallet and Diners Club. Furthermore, papmall® wishes to optimize the payment experience of its customers, so the platform accepts Cryptocurrency payments as well as other multiple payment options. Change, as well as something new and exciting, are desired by online sellers and buyers. As a result, papmall® anticipates that users' browsing and purchasing experiences will be excellent.

These new payment solutions have the most reasonable fee structure of any integrated time tracking, invoicing, and payment solution currently available to freelancers and their buyers. Being a partner with PayPal, Amazon Payment, and Alepay has given papmall® loads of highlighted points. The partnerships between PayPal and Amazon Payment enable global payments as affordable payment options, as well as credit card and other fee-based payment methods for the convenience of freelancers and their customers worldwide. Moreover, Alepay also supports papmall® with Cybersource payment solutions, allowing global Visa card transactions in multicurrency, and USD to be accepted.

The best way to accept international payments is the first step toward globalization. It will standardize the payment acquisition process for online sellers and buyers as well as e-commerce companies all over the world, particularly for freelancers and primary users of the papmall® platform, by providing seamless and secure digital banking transactions.

"At papmall®, we want to concentrate on developing more innovative and powerful ways for businesses to expand globally. And one of things that is close to that goal is accepting global payments." — CEO of papmall® - Jimmy Lee

The platform benefits its sellers and buyers as a result of the recent growth of the e-Commerce and technology industries. papmall® aspires to bring the convenience of payment solutions to all business owners in order to help them reach a new level of international eCommerce.

As a new eCommerce marketplace platform, papmall® believes its sellers rely on it to provide the most convenient payment options to its sellers and buyers. papmall® provides a platform to anyone who requires it as part of their own product and service offerings, in addition to multiple payment options to make their transaction experiences more seamless.

