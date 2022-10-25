Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Technology Innovations Are Outpacing Growth

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advances in technology are expected to be a key driver of the dry cleaning and laundry services market in the forecast period. The introduction of technologically advanced Internet of things enabled appliances or smart washing machines by the appliance manufacturers in the market is expected to help laundry services providers to deliver efficient services by saving time and operational costs. For instance, JLA, the UK’s leading supplier of commercial washing machines, has launched smart commercial washers. These washers are expected to save one-third of the total costs incurred by reducing energy use by 32% and water consumption by 23%. Technological advances in the laundry industry are expected to drive the dry-cleaning and laundry services market going forward.

Read more on the Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-market

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market size is expected to grow from $104.20 million in 2021 to $127.30 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.1%. The dry-cleaning and laundry services market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2026 and reach $145.80 million in 2031.

The use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines is growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to the emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) contactless credit cards, and Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use. In addition, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts. Companies such as Texas Coin And Commercial Laundry and Lone Star Laundromat Services based in Texas, USA are laundry services providers that offer cashless laundry services. For instance, in 2021, Zoom Express Laundry has acknowledged the differences between the old coin-operated business models and the new and emerging demands of today’s market to make it simpler for enthusiastic entrepreneurs to begin operating a business that better serves its customers.

Major players covered in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services industry are Aramark, Cintas Corp., Elis SA, UniFirst Corp., Franz Haniel & Cie GMBH.

TBRC’s dry-cleaning and laundry services market report is segmented by type of service into coin-operated laundries and drycleaners, dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated), linen and uniform supply, by end-use into commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services, residential dry-cleaning and laundry services, by distribution channel into offline, online.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market 2022 – By Type Of Service (Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated), Linen And Uniform Supply), By End-Use (Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a dry-cleaning and laundry services global market overview, forecast dry-cleaning and laundry services global market size and growth for the whole market, dry-cleaning and laundry services market segments, geographies, dry-cleaning and laundry services market trends, dry-cleaning and laundry services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2234&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Personal Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Other Personal Services, Private Household Services), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-services-global-market-report

Smart Washing Machines Market 2022 – By Type (Top Load, Front Load), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Near-Field-Communication (NFC)), By Application (Residential, Commercial), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-washing-machines-market

Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers, Others - Household Laundry Equipment), By Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic/ Manual), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Retail, E-commerce) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-laundry-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany/

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/