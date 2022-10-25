What’s Sparking Fleet Regionalization Adoption In The Truck Transport Market?

Truck Transport Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet regionalization is being widely adopted by truck transportation companies to reduce operational costs and increase transportation efficiencies. As a result, companies involved in the truck transportation business are gradually shifting their services from the international and national levels to the regional level. Regionalization of fleets enables truck transportation companies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs, improving driver and truck turnaround time. Major advantages of fleet regionalization include increased ports of entry, intermodal system capabilities, and shorter travel distances.

Increased mergers and acquisitions will drive the growth of truck transport market in the forecast period. The acquisitions will enhance brand awareness, expand its business reach throughout the regions, and increase the demand for the transport services industry. For instance, in January 2022, Bison Transport, a Canadian trucking company, acquired Hartt Transportation Systems, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition adds a fleet of over 360 trucks and three terminals in Bangor and Auburn, Maine, and Sumter, South Carolina. Hartt Transportation Systems is a UK-based over-the-road transportation company.

The truck transport market size is expected to grow from $1.66 trillion in 2021 to $2.50 trillion in 2026 at a rate of 8.5%. The truck transport market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2026 and reach $3.60 trillion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global truck transport industry are FedEx Corporation, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., XPO Logistics, YRC Worldwide, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

TBRC’s truck transport market report is segmented by type into general freight trucking, specialized freight trucking, by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks, light trucks, by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, others.

Truck Transport Market 2022 – By Type (General Freight Trucking And Specialized Freight Trucking), By Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks And Light Trucks), By Application (Oil And Gas, Industrial And Manufacturing, Energy And Mining, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a truck transport market overview, forecast truck transport market size and growth for the whole market, truck transport market segments, geographies, truck transport market trends, truck transport market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

