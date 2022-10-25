How Are Accuracy, Reliability, And Costs Shaping The Direct Mail Advertising Market Outlook?

Direct Mail Advertising Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Direct Mail Advertising Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The companies operating in the direct mail advertising sector are focusing on developing technological advanced solutions for direct mails to choose, that vary in terms of accuracy, reliability, and costs. Among them is near-field communication (NFC). It is a microchip inserted in the direct mail piece that can emit short radio waves that communicate with the mobile phone to activate a digital experience. An NFC-enabled mobile device must be placed over the NFC-embedded direct mail, and the content will appear on the mobile screen. NFC technology is used in direct mail campaigns to generate a personalized message, video, direct the consumer to a specific webpage and even allow the consumer to automatically autodial by scanning the NFC chip.

The benefits associated with direct mail advertising are contributing to the growth of the direct mail advertising market. The major benefits associated with direct mail advertising include high read rate, response rate, ability to target the household rather than an individual, multiple reads of one document and personalization. The tangible benefits that direct mail offers, along with the facility that personal and special messages can be delivered to target customers, builds trust in customers. Also, direct mail tends to have a longer shelf life than email or digital marketing.

The direct mail advertising market size is expected to grow from $42.79 billion in 2021 to $46.33 billion in 2026 at a rate of 1.6%. The direct mail advertising market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.7% from 2026 and reach $47.94 billion in 2031.

The direct mail advertising market report is segmented by type into postcards, self-mailers, letters and envelopes, dimensional mailers, catalogs, by enterprise size into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise, by end-user into retail, banking and financial institutions, transportation, media and entertainment, government, other end-users.

Major players covered in the global direct mail advertising industry are RR Donnelley, Quad/ Graphics, IWCO Direct (Steel Connect, Inc), Cenveo, Valassis Communications Inc.

