Cleaning up storm debris? Here's what to know.

October 13, 2022

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Storm cleanup can help keep Maine's forests healthy. Project Canopy, a program of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Maine Forest Service (MFS), offers tips and helpful advice to property owners.

Trees and branches on homes and around power lines - Homeowners must find immediate solutions for downed trees and branches. Branches and trees on power lines should be dealt with by calling local power companies. Even if a hanging limb is clear of power and utility wires, homeowners should rely on professionals to assess the severity of the damage before trying to repair or remove the branch

- Homeowners must find immediate solutions for downed trees and branches. Branches and trees on power lines should be dealt with by calling local power companies. Even if a hanging limb is clear of power and utility wires, homeowners should rely on professionals to assess the severity of the damage before trying to repair or remove the branch Injured or damaged trees requiring climbing or chainsaw work Call a licensed arborist for help. Arborists are tree care professionals trained to assess and correct storm-damaged trees. They also have experience in diagnosing how much of a tree can or should be saved. Homeowners should be wary of those offering fly-by-night emergency tree-cutting services. Always ask for proof of licensing, insurance, and work references. DACF's Arborist Program has more information about working with arborists.

The MFS reminds everyone that the woody debris created by storm damage may harbor insects or diseases harmful to our forests. Moving that debris can spread pests to new areas.

Be aware that there are rules, known as quarantines, that impact transport of some woody storm debris:

Damage to trees in storms can make the evidence of forest pests such as the Asian longhorned beetle or hemlock woolly adelgid more visible. If damage from an invasive forest pest is suspected, please take photos and share them with the MFS.

