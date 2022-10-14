Aegon completes sale of 50% stake in joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco

/EIN News/ -- The Hague, October 14, 2022 - Aegon announced today that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco. As announced on May 23, 2022, the sale follows the change of control in Liberbank after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021. Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds of the transaction to Aegon Group.



Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager. Aegon's purpose of Helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

