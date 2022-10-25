Government Initiatives Are Set To Drive The Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Growth At A Rate Of 17%

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Plastic Alternative Packaging Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government initiatives for the development of bioplastics are expected to drive the plastic alternative packaging market in the forecast period. Governments worldwide are focusing on the development of the bioplastics industry due to their sustainable nature. For example, the Indian government has announced a ban on single-use plastic to reduce plastic pollution which will be effective from 1st July 2022. Similarly, the UK government is also committed to prevent all avoidable plastic waste by the end of 2042 by banning microbeads in rinse-off personal care products, which helps in reducing the number of plastic bags being used and restricting the supply of single-use plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds. Bioplastic-focused companies have also received frequent funding from government institutions keen to promote the use of more environmentally friendly plastics. These initiatives are expected to continue in the forecast period thus supporting the growth of the market.

The plastic alternative packaging market size is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $8.01 billion in 2026 at a rate of 15.6%. The plastic alternative packaging market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2026 and reach $17.49 billion in 2031.

Companies in the plastic alternative packaging market are focusing on mono material packaging solutions to offer a more sustainable polyolefins-based packaging solution with greater circularity. The products are based on a single polymer increase recyclability as it doesn’t need to be disassembled before being recycled. These materials eliminate the need for material separation and risks of tainting a recycling stream, making recyclability easier to achieve. Companies are using new polypropylene (PP) solutions, which are viable monomaterial substitutes for multi-material plastics, offering a higher moisture barrier, thermal resistance and high transparency to develop mono material packaging.

Major players covered in the global plastic alternative packaging industry are BASF, Amcor plc, Tetra Pak International SA, Sealed Air, Evergreen Packaging (Pactiv Evergreen Inc).

The plastic alternative packaging market is segmented by type into starch-based plastic, cellulose based plastics, polylactic acid (Pla), polyhydroxyalkanoates (Pha), other, by process into bio-based/non-biodegradable, biodegradable, by application into food and beverage, personal care, health care, other applications.

Plastic Alternative Packaging Market 2022 – By Type (Starch-Based Plastic, Cellulose Based Plastics, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Types), By Process, Bio-Based/Non-Biodegradable, Biodegradable), By Application (Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care, Other Applications), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

