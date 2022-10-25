The High Potency APIs Market Continues To Boom With The Increase In Cancer Cases

High Potency APIs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the growth of the high potency APIs market. Cancer is a disease in which some of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. HPAPI specifically target cancer cells while doing little to no damage to healthy cells. For instance, according to American Cancer Society Data 2021, globally, there were nearly 19.3 million new cancer cases (18.1 million excluding nonmelanoma skin cancer) and almost 10.0 million cancer deaths (9.9 million excluding nonmelanoma skin cancer) occurred in 2020. Thus, the rise in the number of cancer cases supported the growth of the high potency APIs market.

The high potency APIs market size is expected to grow from $19.77 billion in 2021 to $30.40 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.0%. The high potency APIs market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 and reach $47.91 billion in 2031.

The companies dealing in the high potency APIs market are focusing on increasing investment to grow HPAPI production. With the rise in prevalence of diseases, there is increase in demand for high potency APIs. Hence to meet the growing demand for high potency APIs, companies in the market are increasing their investments. For example, in March 2022, Novasep, based in Lyon, France, a group of companies involved in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical technologies, planned to invest €5.1 million ($5.44 million) to expand its production capacity for high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) at its Le Mans site in France. Similarly, in March 2022, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. planned to construct a new manufacturing plant for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates for small molecule drugs at its Oita Works (Oita City, Oita Prefecture, Japan).

Major players covered in the global high potency APIs industry are Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Lonza Group AG.

TBRC’s high potency APIs market report is segmented by type into innovative HPAPI, Generic HPAPI, by synthesis type into synthetic HPAPI, Biotech HPAPI, by therapeutic application into oncology, hormonal disorder, glaucoma, other therapeutic applications.

