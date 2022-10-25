Oxygen Market Players Use Real-Time Insights To Accelerate Growth At A Rate Of 12%

Oxygen Global Market 2022 - Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Oxygen Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many oxygen manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns.

The oxygen market size is expected to grow from $30.24 billion in 2021 to $53.79 billion in 2026 at a rate of 12.2%. The oxygen market share is then expected to decline at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 and reach $92.14 billion in 2031.

Growth of population globally is expected to drive the demand for oxygen going forward. An increase in population increases the number of industries and manufacturing companies needed to cater to the large population. According to data from the UN, the world population is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, which will drive the oxygen market. The rising urbanization is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period. Globally, urbanization is increasing at a rapid pace. According to the United Nations, by 2050, it is estimated that around 68% of the total world population will live in urban areas. The rapid growth in urbanization and global population, especially in the developing economies, is expected to create an opportunity for the oxygen global market in the near future.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global oxygen market, accounting for 45.3% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the global oxygen market will be Africa and the Asia-Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 19.5% and 15.0% respectively from 2021-2026.

Major players covered in the global oxygen industry are Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Yingde Gases.

TBRC’s oxygen market report is segmented by product type medical oxygen, industrial oxygen, other product types, by application cosmetics, pharmaceutical, automobiles, mining, mineral processing, healthcare, other applications, by form compressed, liquid, gaseous, by end-user industry metallurgical industry, chemical industry, health care industry, other end-use industries.

Oxygen Global Market 2022 – By Product Type (Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Other Product Types), By Application (Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Automobiles, Mining, Mineral Processing, Healthcare, Other Applications), By Form (Compressed, Liquid and Gaseous), By End-User Industry (Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Industry, Health Care Industry, Other End-Use Industries), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a oxygen market overview, forecast oxygen market size and growth for the whole market, oxygen market segments, geographies, oxygen market trends, oxygen market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

