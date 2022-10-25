Rebuilding The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market: A Route To Higher Productivity

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavy and civil engineering construction companies are using building information modeling (BIM) to improve labor productivity, customer management and material handling. BIM is a digital representation or 3D model of a structure which can be used to efficiently plan, design, construct and manage the structure. BIM can also be used for clash detection and interference management, shop drawing review, cost estimation and safety analysis. BIM results in reduced rework, improved coordination among workers and higher quality of finished projects. Some of the companies using building information modeling (BIM) include Turner Construction Company (USA), Gilbane Building Company (USA), C&S Companies (USA) and BAM Construction (Netherlands).

Rising urbanization is expected to increase the growth of the heavy and civil engineering construction market. Urbanization refers to the process by which large numbers of people become permanently concentrated in relatively small areas, forming cities. Rapid urbanization is attributed to the road network expansion and construction of better utility systems. For instance, according to United Nations Data, 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050. Thus, the rising urbanization will support the growth of the heavy and civil engineering construction market.

The heavy and civil engineering construction market size is expected to grow from $1.74 trillion in 2021 to $2.47 trillion in 2026 at a rate of 7.2%. The heavy and civil engineering construction market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 and reach $3.25 trillion in 2031.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global heavy and civil engineering construction market, accounting for 39.6% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the global heavy and civil engineering construction market will be Africa and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.6% and 7.7% respectively from 2021-2026.

Major players covered in the global heavy and civil engineering construction industry are China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Railway Group Ltd., China Communications Construction Co. Ltd., China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd., Power Construction Corporation of China.

TBRC’s heavy and civil engineering construction market report is segmented by type into utility system construction, highway, street, and bridge construction, other heavy and civil engineering construction, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

