The Digital Advertising Market Is Growing At A 15% Rate Due To Increased Spending By End-User Industries

Digital Advertising Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Digital Advertising Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing expenditure by end-use industries on digital advertising market size is expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Companies are spending on digital advertising for creative and innovative ads through interesting narratives and good story-telling in order to increase customer engagement. For example, in 2022, global digital video advertising spend is expected to increase by 26% to $49.2 billion. The high spending by end-use industries on digital ads is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

The digital advertising market size is expected to grow from $486.00 billion in 2021 to $980.20 billion in 2026 at a rate of 15.1%. The digital advertising market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2026 and reach $1793.60 billion in 2031.

Read more on the Global Digital Advertising Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-advertising-global-market

Companies in the market are increasingly advertising on streaming services to capture audiences which are increasingly shifting from broadcast televisions to streaming platforms. Streaming companies such as HBO Max, Peacock and Quibi are extensively ad supported, while other streaming platforms are also slowly embracing the idea of advertisements. For instance, in January 2020, AT&T, a US-based telecoms company, announced that it would sell video ad time during pause breaks.

Major players covered in the global digital advertising industry are Google, Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook), Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited.

TBRC’s digital advertising market report is segmented by platform into mobile ad (in-app and mobile web), desktop ad, digital tv, other platforms, by ad format into digital display ad, internet paid search, social media, online video, others, by industrial vertical into media and entertainment, consumer goods & retail industry, banking, financial service & insurance, telecommunication IT sector, travel industry, healthcare sector, manufacturing & supply chain, transportation and logistics, energy, power, utilities, others.

Digital Advertising Market 2022 – By Platform (Mobile Ad (In-App And Mobile Web, Desktop Ad, Digital TV, Other Platforms), By Ad Format (Digital Display Ad, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video), By Industrial Vertical (Media And Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation And Logistics, Energy, Power, Utilities), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a digital advertising market overview, forecast digital advertising market size and growth for the whole market, digital advertising market segments, geographies, digital advertising market trends, digital advertising market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Digital Advertising Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5333&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Social Media Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – By Offering (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-User Industry (Banking And Financial Services, IT And Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government Services, Media And Entertainment, Utilities, Transportation And Logistics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-media-analytics-global-market-report

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-Purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards), By Application (Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles), By End-User (Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/billboard-and-outdoor-advertising-global-market-report

Media Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (TV And Radio Broadcasting, Film And Music, Information Services, Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media, Print Media, Cable and Other Subscription Programming), By Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, Sponsorship), By Application (Wired, Wireless) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/media-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany/

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/