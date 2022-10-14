ONE swiss bank - SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

14 October 2022

ONE swiss bank today published its first Sustainability Report

ONE swiss bank SA (ONE) today issued its first Sustainability Report as at 30 June 2022. The aim of this report is to disclose and explain its strategy, as well as some of the actions undertaken by ONE, to become a better and more sustainable company.

This report constitutes a first step for ONE towards its goal of becoming a more sustainable company. It neither claims to be exhaustive, inspiring nor in the vanguard of ESG-related developments. It simply provides readers with basic information on its commitment to drive positive change for all its stakeholders: its clients, employees, business partners and society at large.

Grégoire Pennone, CEO of ONE swiss bank: "In addition to providing factual information on where we stand in terms of sustainability, we want to describe, transparently and unpretentiously, the difficulties and occasional constraints that can be encountered when trying to become a more sustainable company that actively contributes to change. Our efforts are led by a team of complementary professionals in their field of expertise, each with different roles within the company but united around a common goal."

The report does not aim to comply with any set of sustainability reporting standards such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards or the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards - though the bank aims to comply with one of these sets of standards by the end of 2024.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

The Sustainability Report is available for download here:

https://oneswissbank.com/corporate-social-responsibility/sustainability-report-2022

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz

Head of Marketing & Communication

jde@oneswiss.com

+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)

ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.

oneswissbank.com

Attachment