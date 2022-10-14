Submit Release
My Online Billboard Announces New Tourist Marketing Options to Advertise to People Who Have an interest in Traveling To New York

Online billboard advertising platform, My Online Billboard, is pleased to announce that they recently launched a new tourist advertising option that allows any advertiser to advertise directly to individuals planning on visiting New York across thousands of websites, apps, and games - wherever they are online. 

With more tourists visiting New York City every day, businesses and brands need a practical and efficient way to reach NY tourists before and during their stay. This is where My Online Billboard comes to the rescue since there are over 66 million tourists that visit New York each year and spend over 47 Billion Dollars per year. (Wikipedia 2019) Use My Online Billboard to reach millions of tourists.

My Online Billboard is the fastest, most cost-efficient way to reach millions of tourists planning to visit Times Square and New York. The platform doesn’t simply advertise a business online in "one spot". Instead, they advertise a business across potentially millions of websites, apps, and games. The coolest thing here is the platform can be used to target only people who have an interest in traveling to New York.

The online billboard advertising platform has helped hundreds of businesses reach millions of people with targeted ads going out to tourists heading over NYC. The best part here is the platform is very user-friendly and you can have an ad going out in less than 3 minutes!

To begin reaching NY Tourists, a business only needs to pick its advertising dates, upload its online billboard, and include its website URL to send the traffic to. After that, they can watch as thousands of tourists learn about their service or business.

My Online Billboard offers the fastest and most hassle-free method to advertise to NYC tourists by branding their product or service across thousands of apps, websites, and games wherever the tourists are online who have an interest in traveling to New York.

About My Online Billboard

My Online Billboard helps individuals and businesses have the power to “Make The Entire Internet Your Billboard”. With their platform, almost anyone can promote their content on premium websites, mobile apps, games, and many more.

To learn more about My Online Billboard's New York targeting advertising option, Visit their official website at https://myonlinebillboard.com/advertising-to-tourists-going-to-new-york/ or call 1-800-687-8589.

Media Contact
Company Name:

My Online Billboard


Contact Person:

Dallas Slough


Email:Send Email
Phone:

8006878589


Address:

4 NE 10th St STE 258


City:

Oklahoma City


State:

Oklahoma


Country:

United States


Website:myonlinebillboard.com/advertising-to-tourists-going-to-new-york/

